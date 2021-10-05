Canada2036 Welcoming Immigrants And Guides On Immigration Policy during COVID-19

The world came to a stand still during the pandemic. COVID 19 has put a damper on many dreams and changed a lot of things, immigration being no exception. Travel industry has taken the biggest dip and hence the Canada immigration is also inevitably affected. The target goal set for welcoming new immigrants in 2020 wasn’t even met half way, and the overall processing times of most applications have slowed down. While no major changes were made to the immigration policies itself, there are a few things to keep in mind if you are planning to immigrate to Canada via express entry.

For the first point, If you haven’t applied for immigration to Canada yet, you can still do so during the pandemic but the processing time is longer and there are some uncertainties involved. The government is accepting all permanent resident applications but the ability to review them and process every individual’s case is affected due to COVID-19. No one can give you a set processing time, but priority is being given to certain cases such as those who have work permits and those supporting essential services, as well as the vulnerable groups.

The applying procedure is still the same with completing your application and submitting all the required documents. If due to the pandemic you are unable to gather all the supporting documents, you can submit a letter explaining the reason. Furthermore, if you’ve applied for a document and haven’t received it on time, you can submit the proof such as a receipt that verifies its existence. If you have an understandable reason for delayed submissions, your deadline can be extended to compensate for it. Emails or electronically delivered language test results or educational credential assessment reports are also being accepted with the application.

Secondly, for those you are one of the applicants who have already submitted their express entry profiles and waiting for the final decision, know that it is still in process until you get the official letter. This holds true even if you see an ‘approved’ status in the online account you made while applying for permanent residency.

In such case, you don’t have to do anything besides waiting to get more information or details about the processing of your application. Additional documents that might be required include an updated medical results or police certificates etc. If you have valid documents to travel to Canada such as a valid work or study permit, a valid visit visa or if you are exempt from the current travel restrictions, you will be allowed to entry the country.

One thing that has changed during covid is that the government doesn’t automatically give you more time to send supporting documents for applications in progress. They will call you within the next few months to request these documents and you will be given 30 das to submit the information. It is ideal to keep these documents all set and ready to go without waiting for an official to contact you. Don’t travel to any country or city to get any documents.

Thirdly, for those whose applications are approved, travel restrictions are constantly changing so this part can get tricky. For those who are outside of the country and have received their approval with confirmation of permanent residence (COPR) can travel to Canada by the date set by the government.

If you have the permanent resident visa/COPR you must travel with the intention of settling down in Canada permanently and show that you are able to complete the government mandated quarantine period of 14 days. You’ll also need to pass a heath check before boarding the flight to monitor your symptoms for COVID-19. Use ‘ArriveCAN’ to provide the necessary information for entry into Canada. Also make sure to check any further restrictions or requirements set forth by a particular province or territory.

Lastly, If you are affected by the travel restrictions and don’t wish to continue with your permanent residency application, you can let the Canadian immigration services know by a web form on their official website. If you withdraw your application within 24 hours of submission or it has not started being processed, you will get a refund.

By far, express entry is the fastest way to immigrate to Canada, but there’s no telling how things will continue to change during the course of the pandemic. The government has set an ambitious goal to welcome new immigrants in the near future, so keep your documents up to date at all times.

