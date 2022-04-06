Canadian Bestselling author, Asha Ponnachan: an actor, entrepreneur and more

—

“The heart knows and yet it hopes, or perhaps it hopes because it knows”. With a play of words that at once elicits emotion and exudes depth, Asha Ponnachan is an author with a distinctive style. She started writing early in life. In conversation with her, the author indicates that writing is like breathing to her, an activity that is integral to life.

Asha authored the bestselling book, ‘The Moon at My Window’, a collection of poems that touched on various topics from love to loss, from life to eternity. This book released worldwide in digital as well as print versions on March 8th 2022 and became a bestseller in just under two weeks. Close on the heels of this success, her second book was launched titled ‘Lost In This Direction’. Asha says, “Storytelling is the key to an interesting and inspiring life”. She believes that it is through the stories we share that important aspects of the society are impacted and as such storytelling is her passion.

Asha’s interest in storytelling is also exhibited through other art forms such as acting and dancing. An active participant in theatre, she has acted in many plays in Canada. One of the short films she acted in found its way into many celebrated festivals. “Acting on stage started with dancing. I trained in classical dance as a child. Those performances quickly grew into dance dramas and stage plays over time. Theatre, like writing is imperative to my artistic expression”, comments Asha, when asked about her life as an actor and performing arts.

A multifaceted personality, this author also has an established career in marketing and business development. Her work experience spans both corporate and the not-for-profit sectors, across many countries. For the past few years, she has been using her marketing skills in the arts sector managing events and festivals for Canadian organizations.

In addition to all this, Asha is an entrepreneur with her own social media marketing company and investments in other firms globally. Working a full time job, writing bestselling books, acting and running her own company might seem overwhelming but Asha seems to manage it all with a calm demeanour and an unhurried pace.

When talking about her publishing experience with Lieper Publication, she says, “It has been a wonderful and exciting couple of months. I had no idea we would reach this far and there are yet many milestones to be achieved. With the efficient team at Lieper Publication, I am confident that this is only the beginning of a thrilling journey. This team has always made me feel like I am part of a family and that makes a big difference.”

Faheem Bhat, CEO of Lieper Publication shares the author’s excitement as he talks about her books. “This has been an incredible experience where my team and I are motivated by Asha’s enthusiasm for art and life’, says Faheem.

An impressive and talented personality, this author’s success comes as no surprise. Wishing her many triumphs, we look forward to more of Asha’s books and other creative works.

Contact Info:

Name: Faiyan

Email: Send Email

Organization: Lieper Publication

Website: http://www.lieperpublication.com



Release ID: 89072688

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.