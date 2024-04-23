Canadian Bikini Brand Sugar Sands Taking Over the Industry With Ethical, Affordable, and Stylish Swimwear

Sugar Sands is a bikini brand created by Canadian entrepreneur Mikayla Beauregard to offer reasonably priced alternatives. She believes many swimwear brands charge too much for their products and has experienced massive growth on social media with her affordable, stylish bikinis.

The bikini brand Sugar Sands was created by a woman for women. The company’s founder, Canadian entrepreneur Mikayla Beauregard, believes many brands charge far too much for their swimwear. She was determined to fill the hole in the market for unique, beautiful bikinis that don’t break the bank.

“We’re a brand new company focused on ethical yet affordable bikinis for the girlies,” Beauregard said.

Beauregard turned her passion into a business, utilizing widespread interest in her modeling work on social media to build a solid brand that is taking the swimwear market by storm. Sugar Sands’ online store is often sold out, with dedicated customers eagerly waiting for resupply days and new inventory. Those hoping to snag a Sugar Sands bikini can subscribe to the brand’s newsletter and stay informed with the company’s updates.

Social media has been vital to Sugar Sands' success. The company uses a marketing structure centered on organic social media growth backed by a base of 3.4 million followers. Sugar Sands proudly features photos of customers wearing its bikinis. The company asks customers to tag @sugarsandsswim on Instagram to be featured on the company page. Beauregard, a model featured in publications like Maxim and Playboy, frequently posts images wearing Sugar Sands bikinis for her followers.

“We love featuring you wearing our bikinis!” Beauregard said. “If you catch a cute pic in one, don’t forget to tag us so we can repost you.”

Designed to Love

Sugar Sands bikinis are designed to love. With functional, stylish designs that let customers stand out in a crowd, the company is “by the girls, for the girls.” Beauregard said each order is packaged with care and advises customers to check their parcels for coupons to save on their next order. Sugar Sands also offers free shipping on orders over $140.

Currently highlighted on the Sugar Sands site is the CoCo Coastal ’24 Collection’s Sand Storm Bikini Set. The two-piece set features pale, sand-colored fabric with vertical ribbing reminiscent of sand dunes with lacing around the edges in darker brown. The overall look gives a tropical feel that evokes images of sandy beaches and seashells. The bikini is available in small, medium, and large sizes for $49.99.

Beauregard teased another suit on the company’s Instagram page as a hint of what customers can expect from the CoCo Coastal bikinis coming soon. The suit features a soft, light tan material with ruffled edges and bow ties at the hips and shoulders.

Dedicated Customer Service

Beauregard said Sugar Sands is dedicated to customer satisfaction. Customers can use the contact page on the company’s website to contact the customer service department and address any questions or concerns.

“If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to shoot us an email,” Beauregard said. “We will answer as soon as possible.

