Canadian Car Repair Comparative Price Filter launches in Vancouver BC

Auto Fix Buddy, an auto shop comparison site, has launched its service for Vancouver BC, enabling drivers to compare, book, and review any garage in their local areas.

The new car repair comparison platform enables drivers to receive free car repair quotes, and view average quotes for specified services online in the Greater Vancouver area. Auto Fix Buddy provides motorists with a quick, easy, and transparent way to find services, based on multiple variables, including hourly rate, distance, availability, freebies, and convenience.

The comparison portal also lets garage owners in Vancouver connect with potential customers for free and avoid the time-consuming and costly process of searching for and employing advertising agencies.

The average repair cost for cars can vary wildly, which helps to explain why one study found that two out of three car owners did not trust car repair shops in general. Dealer costs have been estimated to be as much as 40% higher, in some cases, than quotes proffered by independent repair shops. Another study found that replacing the water pump for one particular model of car, for example, differed in price from under $200 to over $500 among Vancouver Bc. area garages.

Finding a good, respectable garage that charges a reasonable price is critical for auto owners who want to keep their vehicles roadworthy. A trusting long-term relationship also ensures peace of mind for the driver and a loyal customer for the shop service owner. The Auto Fix Buddy website maintains an integrated chat function that enables drivers and auto repair shop personnel to establish direct connections, discuss services and pricing, and secure service agreements.

Auto Fix Buddy will also help interested car repair shops by allowing them to list their businesses on the company website or claim their shop if the shop is already listed and, updating their details. Auto shops can create professional and comprehensive profiles that can also be edited, deleted, or supplemented with additional listings.

Founded in 2020, Auto Fix Buddy is a simple and convenient solution that links car owners with mechanic shops. Thousands of car owners are connected to over 20,000 registered garages on the company’s platform for free every week. Auto Fix Buddy is a means for garages, mobile mechanics, and dealerships to gain more clients and partner with well-known brands.

One car owner who succeeded in finding the right garage commented: “Excellent service, would highly recommend. Did everything they could for my car and kept me informed all the time.”

