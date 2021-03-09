Canadian International School of Guangzhou Hosts International Women's Day Panel Discussion with Female Consul-Generals, CEO and Doctor, Empowering Students to 'Learn Today and Lead Tomorrow' for an Equal Society

GUANGZHOU, China, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian International School of Guangzhou (CIS) commemorated International Women's Day on March 8, 2021 with an inspirational panel discussion featuring an international, all-female line-up of four prominent working mothers in the Guangzhou community. Gracing the stage was Consul-General of Italy in Guangzhou Ms. Lucia Pasqualini, Her Majesty's Consul-General of the UK in Guangzhou Ms. Jo Hawley, CEO of the Canadian International Educational Organization Winnie Chen, and General Manager of Guangzhou United Family Hospital Dr. Kelly Xia.



5 prominent panelists were discussing the Gender Equity Issues

Moderated by Director of Communications and Community Relations of Canadian International School, Ms. Lena Gidwani, the candid conversation ranged widely from the need to prioritize and lead by example, to the vital role of education and the essential challenge of encouraging today's generation, both boys and girls, to change the conversation and stand up for gender equality and equity. The enthralled audience of students and guests also got an opportunity to ask the panelists questions, who empowered them to #ChooseToChallenge for a better, equal future for men and women around the world.

"Children are our changemakers and education is a bridge to help current and future generations make positive changes for our global community."

- Winnie Chen, CEO of the Canadian International Educational Organization

"If we want to make change, we have to start with this generation. We say a lot but we need to act now."

- Lucia Pasqualini, Consul-General of Italy in Guangzhou

"Both women and men need to stand up and fight for fairness. Only with fairness will we be strong together, both today and tomorrow."

- Jo Hawley, Her Majesty's Consul-General of the UK in Guangzhou

"If we start teaching children the importance of gender equality from an early age, we can break through the barriers. An excellent school like CIS knows the value of teaching their students about gender equality for a better, equal society."

- Kelly Xia, General Manager of Guangzhou United Family Hospital

Canadian International School of Guangzhou (CIS) and Gender Equality

Canadian International School of Guangzhou is committed to gender equality. As an international school, International Women's Day is just one of the ways in which we inspires and empowers all students to problem solve, think critically and make positive changes in our global community.

About CIS

Canadian International School of Guangzhou was founded in 2012 to provide a strong Canadian curriculum, becoming the first Alberta (Canada) Government Accredited International School in mainland China. The school provides a co-educational, international, K-12 English language learning environment for students who represent over 45 nationalities. High academic standards, and a clear and holistic focus on the moral, intellectual, physical, social and emotional development of students is central to the CIS learning experience. The range of academic and extra-curricular programs allow boys and girls to discover and nurture their emerging talents and prepare themselves to be collaborative, confident, compassionate and ever-ready for a future of lifelong learning and responsible citizenship. Over the years, Canadian International School of Guangzhou has welcomed students from around the world who have gone on to attend highly ranked, world-class universities in Canada, USA, UK, Asia, Australia.! Follow us on our Facebook (GISGZ) and find out more information about us.

Media Contact: James He, +86 20 39939920, info@cisgz.com