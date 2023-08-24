Canapii Wins Gold Stevie Award in 2023 International Business Awards

Canapii has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Mobile Sites & Apps (Events) category in The 20th Annual International Business Awards®.

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2023 IBAs received entries from organizations in 61 nations and territories.



Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the Cavalieri Waldorf Astoria Hotel, in Rome, Italy on Friday, 13 October.



More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others. This year’s competition also featured several new categories to recognize organizations’ and individuals’ achievements in sustainability initiatives.



"The Canapii mobile app emerges as a transformative force for event organizers, propelling them to lead the way in this dynamic event landscape. Its true success shines in its ability to anticipate and adapt, particularly as the return to onsite events gains momentum. We take immense pride in the Canapii app's robust features, which serve as catalysts for innovation, seamlessly merging digital tools with in-person interactions," highlighted Gemma Edwards, Co-Founder at Canapii.



Judges praised the user-friendly app for easy access to event details and interactions. Another judge acknowledged its tech savvy and organizational prowess in assisting clients to craft standout events. This feedback highlights Canapii's innovation and customer commitment, driving ongoing app-driven event enhancements.



Canapii's award-winning event management platform caters to organizations of all sizes, offering an exceptional platform for delivering unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. Their complete digital solutions span the event journey, from online ticketing to seamless onsite check-in and post-event analytics – all integrated within one platform.



Being acknowledged by the prestigious Stevie® Awards in the Mobile sites & apps (Events) category is truly a moment of honor and a powerful testament to their unwavering dedication to a customer-centric approach. “We're really proud of this one. This award celebrates our culture of innovation and our team's commitment to empowering customers with extraordinary event solutions." added Edwards.



Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 230 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.



“Nominations to the IBAs get better every year, and this year’s class of Stevie winners is the most impressive yet,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals. We congratulate them on their recognized achievements and look forward to celebrating them on stage in Rome on 13 October.”



Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

