The CanCoin launched by Technicorum Holdings, introduces CANNA wallet allowing control over funds and real-time access to DApps

CANNA wallet is now available on Google Play and has integrated an intuitive interface to promote participation in the CanCoin ecosystem. AppStore pending approval.

—

The official launch of the decentralised CANNA wallet is announced today by Technicorum Holdings, one of the leading crypto advisory firms globally, and an IT and service group specialising in digital assets as well as a successful incubator and creator of the innovative DeFi and NFT project, KingSwap.

The CanCoin project has confirmed the listing of the $CANNA tokens on the PancakeSwap (BSC) and KingSwap (ETH) decentralised exchanges (DEXes) as at October 12th, 2021. The listings provide options for users to trade $CANNA tokens on both Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum mainnet. They have issued an initial total token supply of 420,000,000,000 of which 210,000,000 tokens are in circulation. The project promotes financing for numerous initiatives within the legal global cannabis supply chain, through the provision of blockchain technology solutions, for both payments and compliance, to help cannabis companies to manage their finances and operations, and also to enhance sustainability. The CanCoin project uses blockchain technology on multiple fronts, including for monitoring and tracking cannabis from seed-to-shelf, DNA software storage and tracking technologies, the development of a monitoring app for medical cannabis patients, secured medical ID cards for cannabis patients, the financing of new payment gateway solutions for cannabis products, as well as the establishment of cannabis-industry standards and currency(ies) for global payments and processing.

The listing on DEXes avails $CANNA to the communities, unlocking access to the thriving DeFi ecosystem. CANNA wallet is available on Google Play with an intuitive interface to promote participation within the CanCoin ecosystem.

“We are excited to announce the launch of the CANNA wallet on Google Play. Our focus for the platform is to make $CANNA tokens accessible to anyone through the simple-to-use, interactive CANNA wallet.” Said Daniel Daboczy, The CanCoin CEO.

The CANNA wallet is non-custodial, allowing users full control over their keys, and their funds. The issue of custody over funds is a well-known pain point in crypto, due to the unexpected regulatory landscape changes including unforeseen centralised exchange closures or hacks which may result in a loss of funds. The signing of transactions in the CANNA wallet through private keys and blockchain technology helps safeguard funds in the wallet.

The blockchain-powered CANNA wallet is a mobile wallet that supports cryptocurrencies in multiple networks such as ETH/xDAI/BSC. It provides a secure encrypted system that makes it simple to store cryptocurrency with additional functions to view collections of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens). The CANNA wallet aims to make cryptocurrency accessible to anyone by providing seamless transactions within the $CANNA ecosystem, through the KingSwap and PancakeSwap DEXes (decentralised exchanges). The Cancoin wallet is designed with a built-in cryptocurrency real-time price feed for most digital assets. The convenient all-in-one wallet provides direct access to updated pricing information on their cryptocurrencies and NFTs. It allows users to manage token addresses for quicker transactions including trading and access to DApps (decentralised applications).

The rapid developments in the cannabis industry coincided with a wide range of legislative reforms at the local level, there is a lack of harmonised legislation at the national level. The CanCoin project seeks to re-frame the notion of how systemic negative stigma associated with cannabis has resulted in limited coverage from multi-national service providers, such as financial institutions, software providers, monitoring systems and the like.

The project was designed for the multibillion-dollar legal cannabis market that encompasses sectors such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) and industrials. In Europe, legislation pertaining to legal cannabis is currently developing at three times the rate in North America. Over 375 million Europeans have access to medical cannabis and this figure is expected to exponentially grow over the next five years with a projected increase in legal cannabis sales from $30 billion in 2020 to $95 billion by 2025.

The Cancoin wallet can be downloaded at Google Play: https://bit.ly/CANNAwalletGooglePlaystore

ABOUT THE CANCOIN

The CanCoin is a legal cannabis token designed to address friction and monetisation issues in the growing legal European cannabis market. Supported by the investment and management teams at Technicorum Holdings and the founders of Enexis AB, as well as Daniel Daboczy, The CanCoin resolves key market challenges through deploying blockchain, along with NFT and DeFi elements. The CanCoin streamlines payments and processing, inventory management, patient monitoring, medical cannabis cards, and accords tracking from seed to shelf.

For more information, please visit: https://www.thecancoin.com/.

ABOUT TECHNICORUM HOLDINGS

Technicorum Holding is a blockchain service provider within the fields of decentralised financial services, such as real estate, engineering, logistics, industrial, entertainment as well as life-sciences, and agricultural industries. As an engaged shareholder, Technicorum Holdings provides directives and sound corporate governance for its portfolio companies which include the procurement of high caliber, experienced management to manage its portfolio companies and investments.

Technicorum Holdings is responsible for the provision of regulatory compliance services, programs, and communications for its portfolio companies and clients. Technicorum Holdings delivers action plans and support for businesses to meet the regulatory obligations and expectations of respective jurisdictions.

For more information, please visit: www.technicorum.com.

ABOUT KINGSWAP

KingSwap (https://www.kingswap.io/) is a DeFi project based out of Singapore with a **“regulated” token that introduces a liquidity-pool platform that makes fiat conversions possible. KingSwap’s high-yield liquidity platform offers extensive staking rewards and digital collectibles.

**"Regulated" - KingSwap commissioned Gravitas International Associates Pte Ltd, a Singapore Payment Services Act (PSA) exempt company, to issue the $KING tokens. A legal opinion regarding the token issuance has been submitted to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the integrated regulator and supervisor of financial institutions in Singapore, in accordance with the PSA’s requirements. Gravitas has also submitted an application to the MAS for full licensing under the PSA, where the application is presently pending review. KingSwap itself has no licence specific to DeFi projects, as there is no specific legislation anywhere in the world at this point in time pertaining to DeFi. KingSwap stays apprised of developments in the regulatory framework pertaining to the PSA in Singapore.

Media Contact: ima.jamal@technicorum.com

Company Contact: daniel.daboczy@technicorum.com

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Contact Info:

Name: Ima Adawiah Jamaludin

Email: Send Email

Organization: The CanCoin

Address: Singapore

Website: https://thecancoin.com/

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/the-cancoin-launched-by-technicorum-holdings-introduces-canna-wallet-allowing-control-over-funds-and-real-time-access-to-dapps/89053300

Source: MarketersMEDIA

Release ID: 89053300