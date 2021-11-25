The CanCoin project ($CANNA) launched by Technicorum Holdings has started onboarding its retailers and payment merchants

The CanCoin project has started onboarding significant retailers within the legalised cannabis industry to use CANNA wallet and $CANNA token as payment.

The CanCoin project has started onboarding partners, retailers, and payment merchants to use the CANNA wallet and the $CANNA token as part of their payments. Discussions are held with hundreds of companies such as dispensaries, distributors, manufacturers, service providers, and many others.

The CanCoin project aims to have thousands of merchants integrating $CANNA tokens into their payment platform in the next six months. Through the adoption, it allows both retailers and payment merchants to transact with lower transaction fees, increased profitability, enhanced merchant protection, and unlocking possible expansion opportunities to buyers for whom their product and services were once inaccessible. By creating and offering a currency and payment method to this vast industry, The CanCoin team aims to establish $CANNA as the lead legal cannabis token.

"The industry has truly embraced CANNA and its ambition, surely because the rest of the financial industry treats legal cannabis like an outcast. Also, because it's far more effective to use the industry token as payment rather than any other currency and its complexity in fees and transactions.". Daniel Daboczy, CEO of CanCoin said. "We are confident that the mass onboarding of legalised cannabis businesses into our ecosystem will solve the existing market friction and monetisation issues between the consumers, retailers as well as the payment providers within the legalised cannabis ecosystem". Said Daniel Daboczy.

Retailers and payment merchants can now offer their customers seamless transactions through the blockchain-powered CANNA wallet. The CANNA wallet allows access to cryptocurrencies in multiple networks such as ETH/xDAI/BSC. In addition, the convenient all-in-one wallet provides direct access to updated pricing information on their cryptocurrencies and NFTs, allowing users to manage token addresses for quicker transactions, including trading and access to DApps (decentralised applications).

The Cancoin wallet application can be downloaded at Google Play (Apple iOS pending approval): https://bit.ly/CANNAwalletGooglePlaystore

ABOUT THE CANCOIN:

The CanCoin is a legal cannabis token designed to address friction and monetisation issues in the growing legal cannabis market. Supported by the investment and management teams at Technicorum Holdings, the founders of Enexis AB and Daniel Daboczy, The CanCoin resolves key market challenges by deploying blockchain, along with NFT and DeFi elements. The CanCoin streamlines payments and processing, inventory management, patient monitoring, medical cannabis cards, and accords tracking from seed to shelf.

The CanCoin has issued an initial total token supply of 420,000,000,000 of which 210,000,000 tokens are in circulation. The project promotes financing for numerous initiatives within the legal global cannabis supply chain through the provision of blockchain technology solutions for both payments and compliance to help cannabis companies manage their finances and operations and enhance sustainability. The CanCoin project uses blockchain technology on multiple fronts, including monitoring and tracking cannabis from seed-to-shelf, DNA software storage, and tracking technologies. It also includes the development of a monitoring application for medical cannabis patients, secured medical ID cards for cannabis patients, the financing of new payment gateway solutions for cannabis products, and the establishment of cannabis-industry standards and currencies for global payments and processing.

ABOUT TECHNICORUM HOLDINGS:

Technicorum Holdings is a global investment and compliance company headquartered in Singapore. The Technicorum Group's portfolio spans a broad spectrum of services in the digital asset space with full solution capabilities to launch and incubate projects. Technicorum Holding is a blockchain service provider within the fields of decentralised financial services, such as real estate, engineering, logistics, industrial, entertainment, life-sciences, and agricultural industries.

Technicorum Holdings owns and manages its assets based on ESG principles. As an engaged shareholder, Technicorum Holdings provides directives and sound corporate governance for its portfolio companies, including the procurement of high caliber, experienced management to manage its portfolio companies and investments.

Technicorum Holdings is responsible for providing regulatory compliance services, programs, and communications for its portfolio companies and clients. Additionally, Technicorum Holdings delivers action plans and support for businesses to meet regulatory obligations and expectations of respective jurisdictions.

Technicorum Holdings comprises several subsidiaries, some of which are regulated, and specialises in various industries in the field of digital assets, DeFi, etc., and is mainly responsible for the KingSwap project. In addition, through its subsidiaries, the group has numerous reference projects, including over 100 ICOs (initial coin offerings) completed over the last four years. For more information, please visit: www.technicorum.com

