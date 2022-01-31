The CanCoin Today Announced Pontus Dahlström As New Chief Financial Officer

The newly appointed CFO, Pontus Dahlström will be overseeing the financial operations of the organisation, including executing on the plan of an accelerad IPO.

—

The CanCoin, designed to address friction and monetisation issues for the global legal cannabis market, today announces its newly appointed CFO, (Chief Financial Officer), Pontus Dahlström. Pontus will commence his new position on February, 7th 2022 and will be overseeing all the financial operations of the organisation, including accounting, financial reporting, tax, business control and treasury. Pontus Dahlström will be managing all aspects of financial matters and the IPO roadmap in order to accelerate the project’s growth plan to offer shares through the primary market.

Pontus Dahlström will be also managing investor relations (IR), project’s investment thesis, insights, guiding investors from the management’s view of the project’s share value as well as managing investor perceptions in the aftermarket.

Commenting on the recent appointment, Noel Nissen, CEO of the CanCoin said, “We are excited to welcome Pontus Dahlström into the team. Pontus' vast experience in managing financials, investors relations and participation in IPO is valuable to the team”. Noel also added, “Pontus' ability in providing a holistic view of the project’s financial growth and his in-depth understanding to make smart strategic decisions are necessary to elevate the project.”

Pontus has 20 years of experience as an entrepreneur with extensive years of experience working in an investment banking company, Morgan Stanley. Pontus has co-founded multiple companies within the technical industry, such as Adverty AB and Intellego AB. He has been responsible for the successful development of multiple companies from an investor's pitch all the way to an IPO.

"I am excited to be a part of the CanCoin project. There is great potential in the project and the company’s vision to strengthen the position for the medicinal side of the industry. Also I believe in the idea of connecting the digital side of the business to the physical one as it will enhance success for both sides.” said Pontus Dahlström, Chief Financial Officer of CanCoin.

ABOUT THE CANCOIN

The CanCoin has issued an initial total token supply of 420,000,000, of which 210,000,000 tokens are in circulation. It was designed for the multibillion-dollar legal cannabis market that encompasses healthcare, pharmaceuticals, FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods), and industrials. In Europe, legislation pertaining to legal cannabis is currently developing at three times the rate in North America. Over 375 million Europeans have access to medical cannabis. This figure is expected to grow over the next five years, with a projected increase in legal cannabis sales from $ 20 billion in 2020 to $ 95 billion by 2025 exponentially.

For more information, please visit https://www.thecancoin.com/.

Media Contact: ima.jamal@technicorum.com

Company Contact: noel@technicorum.com

Contact Info:

Name: Ima Jamal

Email: Send Email

Organization: The CanCoin

Website: https://thecancoin.com/

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/the-cancoin-today-announced-pontus-dahlstrom-as-new-chief-financial-officer/89062177

Source: MarketersMEDIA

Release ID: 89062177