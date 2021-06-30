Canon expands its full-frame mirrorless camera system with the new RF14-35mm f/4L IS USM ultra-wide zoom lens

The new professional grade lens offers premium affordability for landscape, travel and architecture photographers

Canon today announced its new ultra-wide angle zoom lens, the RF14-35mm f/4L IS USM as it looks to expand its range of lenses for its full-frame mirrorless camera systems.

The lens, which is set to be available in September this year, joins Canon's illustrious RF lens family, completing the f/4L trinity of wide-angle, standard and telephoto zoom lens offerings.

Harking back to the EF16-35mm f/2.8L, EF17-40mm f/4L and EF16-35mm f/4L, Canon's latest RF lens builds on the brand's decades-long legacy of producing stellar wide angle zoom lenses.

The RF14-35mm f/4L IS USM promises to exceed its predecessors, offering photographers a professional high-quality lens in a compact and lightweight package at an accessible price point.

Canon's latest ultra-wide RF lens comes at a wide focal length of 14mm, 2mm wider than its EF lens counterpart, the EF16-35mm f/4L IS USM - allowing photographers to capture more of the surroundings in a limited space or they can further emphasise the perspective of the scene.

An unshakeable pairing: The Canon EOS R5 and R6

When Canon first launched its EOS R full-frame mirrorless camera system, it ushered in a new era of full-frame mirrorless photography with its short back focus design. The Canon RF14-35mm f/4L will look to bring that evolution to new heights, giving photographers the ability to shoot with a minimum focusing distance of approximately 0.2m, as well as a maximum magnification of approximately 0.38x at 35mm.

In addition, the rear focusing system helps to suppress focus breathing, while the low weight of the focus lens group increases autofocus speed for photographers to shoot up close comfortably, making the lens a versatile option not just for shooting wide-angle landscape shots, but for close-ups on subjects as well.

Canon's latest RF Zoom lens shines brightest when paired with the Canon EOS R5 and R6, making it possible to shoot handheld sots at up to 4 second shutter speeds - a feat thought to be highly challenging for even the most experienced photographers.

The RF14-35mm f/4L IS USM eliminates camera shake and blurring through an Optical Image Stabiliser that provides a CIPA standard of approximately 5.5 stops, or 7 stops when used in tandem with the Canon EOS R5.

The icing on the cake is that the lens weighs in at only 540g, and measures in at approximately 84.1mm x 99.8mm.

Its compact and lightweight build allows the lens to take full advantage of the mirrorless camera's less weighty set-up - making it feasible for photographers to also bring along the RF 24-105mm f/4L IS USM standard zoom lens and the RF 70-200mm f/4L telephoto lens in one outing.

Conclusion

Like the Canon RF14-35mm f/4L lens, the Canon EOS R5 and R6 offers incredible versatility as a quick and high-resolution photo shooter, as well as a video camera capable of producing videos with up to 8K resolution.

When used in tandem with the EOS R5 or EOS R6, the Canon RF14-35mm f/4L lens is capable of producing high definition short videos, as well as excel in a variety of photography scenarios, ranging from landscapes, architecture, events, travel, daily or even street photography - making it a dream pairing for content creators in today's world of social media.

Despite launching under the L series, Canon's professional-grade camera lens series, the RF14-35mm f/4L IS USM lens is not just for professional photographers. Its undeniable versatility and affordable price range make it an instant shoo-in for all photographers looking for a compact all-scenario lens kit for Canon's RF mount. Pricing for Canon's new lenses will be advised at a later date on https://sg.canon.