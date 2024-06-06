Canon Father's Day gifts for the man who does it all

This Father's Day, remember the man who usually has to take all the photos and figure out how to get them printed.

Whether he's a seasoned photographer, a creative spirit, a tech-savvy dad or just the designated 'fixer' in the house, Canon has the perfect tools to help him preserve and cherish the memories that matter most — on top of his usual to-do lists.

From cutting-edge cameras that freeze-frame fleeting moments in time to versatile printers that bring family stories to life, these gifts are the perfect tools for dads who make every day extraordinary.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II: The ultimate storyteller

For the dad who cherishes every moment, big and small, the Canon EOS R6 Mark II is the ultimate storytelling tool.

This full-frame, mirrorless camera excels in everything and is praised by professionals for its remarkable versatility. It was born to take on wildlife and sports photography, but it is equally at home documenting daily life; whether capturing a child's joyful laughter with its 40fps continuous shooting and advanced autofocus or filming cinematic family vacations in stunning 4K60p quality, the EOS R6 Mark II empowers dads to focus on what truly matters.

Up to eight stops of stabilisation (body and lens) make it easier to ensure every memory is sharp and steady, while dual card slots provide an insurance policy against SD card failures and losing all those precious pictures and videos.

Ultimately, the EOS R6 Mark II empowers dads to focus on what truly matters: capturing those priceless memories that the family will treasure for generations.

Canon EOS R10: Ready for adventure - and life

Fuel your dad's adventurous spirit with the Canon EOS R10, a high-performance camera compact enough to accompany him everywhere.

Despite the Canon EOS R10's portability, its capable features make it easy to capture family hikes, sporting events, or spontaneous weekend getaways. Its responsive autofocus and impressive 15fps continuous shooting easily capture the action, and the 24.2MP APS-C sensor delivers stunning image quality in any lighting conditions.

And with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, your dad can easily share his adventures with loved ones in real-time. With its intuitive controls and guided user interface, Dad can easily take beautiful photos even without experience. Encourage his desire to preserve those unforgettable moments with the Canon EOS R10.

Canon SELPHY CP1500: Turn tangible moments into lasting memories

The Canon SELPHY CP1500 is more than just a printer; it's a portable dispenser of cherished memories. Its portability lets dads transform digital images into vibrant, tactile prints anytime, anywhere.

With wireless connectivity, smartphone printing becomes effortless, and its flexible range of print sizes and finishes, including wallet-sized prints and glossy photo paper, offers endless creative possibilities.

It even has a Party Shuffle mode for printing a collage of photos from multiple devices, making it perfect for those feel-good family gatherings and celebrations.

Canon MAXIFY GX2070: Cherished memories in affordable colour

The Canon MAXIFY GX2070's high-yield ink tank system delivers beautiful prints at a lower cost per page. Dad would gladly approve this win-win situation, and he would definitely appreciate the ability to print colourful memories without breaking the bank.

Whether printing school projects or family photos, this printer ensures it delivers vibrant detail without sacrificing quality. With its user-friendly design and wireless connectivity, the MAXIFY GX2070 makes printing a seamless experience, allowing Dad to focus on what truly matters — creating and preserving family moments.

Canon imageCLASS MF645Cx: Versatile productivity workhorse

Much like how Dad is on hand to fix things around the house, the Canon image CLASS MF645Cx is Dad's personal fixer in the documents and photos department.

This four-in-one colour multifunction laser printer combines speed and versatility, allowing Dad to print, scan, copy, and fax easily. Its 50-sheet automatic document feeder simplifies multi-page scanning, while its mobile printing capabilities make it easy to print documents from any source.

Throw in cloud connectivity and compatibility with various productivity apps for good measure, and you'll find that the image CLASS MF645Cx easily earns its keep digitising and printing stuff when he's working from home.

Canon PIXMA G3770: Endless memories with effortless printing

The Canon PIXMA G3770 is the ideal printing companion for the dad who values the essentials. This high-volume printer delivers an outstanding page yield of up to 7,600 pages on a single set of ink bottles.

It ensures that a breadth of family uses - from school projects and office admin to family photos — will be printed without worry. Dad can also create professional-looking photo prints with its borderless printing capabilities and support for various papers. So, gift him a printing workhorse that will handle his every need.

Father's Day Offers

Celebrate Father's Day with exclusive deals that make these gifts even sweeter with purchases at Canon Singapore Authorised Dealers!

These promotions will run from June 7 to 30, 2024

Canon EOS R6 Mark II

EOS R6 II with RF24-105mm IS STM Lens (5GHz) — now available for SGD$3299 (usual price SGD$4299)

EOS R6 II Body Only (5GHz) — now available at SGD$2799 (usual price SGD$3799)

Canon EOS R10 (includes LP-E17 Battery Pack worth $79 and 32GB SD card as free gifts)

EOS R10 with 18-150mm STM Lens — now at SGD$1799 (usual price SGD$1999)

EOS R10 with 18-45mm STM Lens — now at SGD$1359 (usual price SGD$1559)

EOS R10 Body Only — now at SGD$1189 (usual price SGD$1389)

Canon SELPHY CP1500

SELPHY CP1500 + RP-108 Special Bundle for SGD$249

These promotions will run from July 1 June to 31, 2024

Canon MAXIFY GX2070

Originally priced at SGD$549, the MAXIFY GX2070 is now available for just SGD$449

Canon imageCLASS MF645Cx

Originally priced at SGD$699, the imageCLASS MF645Cx is now available for just SGD$599

Canon PIXMA G3770 (Black, Red and White)

Originally priced at SGD$349, the PIXMA G3770 is now available for just SGD$299

This business broadcast service is brought to you by Gloo Public Relations. We have not reviewed or endorsed the content.

For any corrections and clarifications, please send it to Gloo Public Relations at gloo@gloopr.biz. If you still require further assistance, please contact our support team at businessbroadcast@asiaone.com.