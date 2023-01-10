Canon helps SMBs stay productive with cloud-enabled printers

Digital imaging solutions leader Canon has launched new production printers in Singapore that it says offer advanced printing capabilities and improved productivity to businesses and print service providers (PSP).

The first of a next-generation line-up, the imagePRESS V1000 is a cut-sheet digital colour press designed to deliver maximum productivity and reliability. It prints on a wide variety of media, from business cards and direct mailers to booklets, posters, and other creative marketing collateral.

With colour repeatability and effortless registration, the imagePRESS V1000 gives print service providers (PSPs) the ability to deliver consistent prints with accurate, consistent colours even on duplexed sheets or long production runs.

On its part, the imagePRESS C270 and C265 are light production devices designed to complement the hybrid office of the future with their support for in-office production projects and built-in cloud printing capabilities.

They integrate with uniFLOW Online, a cloud-based print management solution that enables in-office and remote workers to collaborate easily with features such as automated batch scanning, naming, filing, and routing of documents to various cloud destinations.

Enhancing productivity with digitalisation

According to Canon, the volume of data in both softcopy and hardcopy continues to grow exponentially, accelerated by the ongoing pandemic. The imagePRESS C270 and C265 incorporate capabilities designed to help Singapore businesses overcome barriers to digitalisation with their tight integration with the cloud.

Multi-functional devices (MFDs) typically scan documents in batches which must be manually sorted on a laptop or PC. These are then sent out as email attachments, necessitating additional manual work to transfer them to their eventual storage system or destination.

Equipped with MyFile, the imagePRESS C270 and C265 can scan, process, and upload documents seamlessly. Key information is automatically extracted and used to index and name documents with no intervention by the user.

SMBs looking to go digital can also leverage the new devices with Therefore Online, Canon's award-winning cloud document management solution (DMS) to easily extract a variety of information from physical printouts.

Use cases include the scanning and processing of a large number of invoices or purchase orders. Key information such as invoice numbers, dates, items, and pricing can be automatically extracted from scanned documents.

Unlike some competing solutions, there is no need to define templates in advance, which greatly simplifies and speeds up the scanning process. If desired, predefined rules can be established to sort scanned documents into specific folders.

Canon says its cloud-enabled MFDs can also deliver valuable insights for businesses. One example it gave is the ability to automatically compute information such as the total order value of each customer.

"Canon's latest commercial printing solutions are a testament to our commitment to continuous product innovation - with the aim of unlocking greater efficiency, productivity, and creativity for the printing industry through automation and cloud printing," said Vincent Low, head of Enterprise Business for Singapore Operations at Canon Singapore.

"Additionally, we have launched a 'Say Yes' campaign where we want our partners to be equipped with the capabilities to say 'yes' to any customer's request, no matter how big or small."