Canon Hong Kong celebrates 50th Anniversary to Define our Future Together

About Canon Hongkong Company Limited

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 30 September 2022 - The Canon Hongkong Co.,Ltd (Canon Hong Kong) 50th Anniversary Celebration Event was held at the Hotel ICON on 21st September inviting around 100 dealers and business partners, with Ambassador and Consul-General of Japan in Hong Kong, Mr. Kenichi Okada as the officiating guest, to celebrate at the theme of "Define Our Future Together". It is not merely a celebration dinner but also a showcase of Canon Hong Kong's passionate future vision.The event bid a warm welcome by inviting all guests to take a photo merged with futuristic hologram corresponding to the event theme "Define Our Future Together" as a special souvenir. A line up of latest products and solutions had been showcased in two separate Experience Zones. For B2B, there were latest Business Solutions to ease the operating efficiency in office area together with trial on Virtual Business Experience Center. Various solutions were included to help business with advanced technology to increase productivity for instance AI Contract to review legal documents efficiently; or Customer Communications Management Solution to deliver the accurate messages to customers by analyzing the customer preference accurately. Another highlight was Canon's imagePROGRAF series, the world's first large format printer with aqueous pigment fluorescent ink that increases attractiveness for creating appealing posters. It offers a wide color gamut of 11 colors and high color performance with 5 newly developed color, including the stunning Fluorescent Pink ink. High quality print samples were available for customers to touch and feel.For B2C, it was the first introduction of MREAL Solution in Hong Kong. It is a video technology that fuses real and virtual spaces and allows users to experience from 360-degree perspective. Different applications can be applied, to cover a wide range of industries and activities such as event & showrooming, manufacturing, medical training, architecture even product design. Another highlight went to the demonstration of EOS Virtual Reality System, through the 3D 180-degree VR images captured by dedicated EOS R5C camera and RF 5.2mm f/2.8L Dual Fisheye Lens, it is aimed to take creativity to the next level and cater new creators by further simplifying traditional VR Production workflow and increase efficiency.Honorable guests made speech to make the night more memorable, including Chairman & CEO of Canon Marketing Asia Mr. Hideki Ozawa, President & COO of Canon Marketing Asia Mr. Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO of Canon Hongkong Mr. Shunichi Morinaga, also the Ambassador and Consul-General of Japan in Hong Kong, Mr. Kenichi Okada, they congratulated Canon Hongkong's 50 years milestones by their moving words.To embody the theme of "Define Our Future Together", Canon's Management team Mr. Kazuhiro Ozawa, Mr. Philip Chan, and Ms. Sheila Wong turned into digital avatars and shared the upcoming new concepts and technologies of Canon products & solutions.Before the ending of the Gala Dinner, there was a transition Ceremony which marked the new President & CEO of Canon Hongkong. Mr. Shunichi Morinaga blessed the newly appointed President & CEO Mr. Kazuhiro Ozawa, and the latter invited all the guests to meet again 15 years later, to celebrate the 100th anniversaries of Canon in global. To achieve this, Mr. Ozawa wished the honorable guests to maintain individual healthy life and a healthy business development. With a special video showcased Canon Hong Kong's history in past years with stakeholders and community, the celebration event came to a touched closing.Hashtag: #CanonHongKong

Canon Inc. (TSE:7751 / NYSE:CAJ) was founded in 1937 in Japan. Its predecessor, Precision Optical Instruments Laboratory, produced Japan's first 35 mm focal-plane-shutter camera "Kwanon" in 1934. From there, Canon Inc. expanded into the photocopying and printing industries, launching Japan's first plain-paper copier NP-1100 in 1970 and the world's first inkjet printer BJ-80 in 1985. Through the years, Canon Inc. has acquired in-depth experience in digital imaging product manufacturing, research and development. Pioneering in innovative products development, Canon Inc. hold the most technology patents in the imaging industry. Canon Inc. also makes significant contribution to promote photography. Today, Canon Inc. has a strong global presence, representing one of the most important market players in the imaging, office and industrial product categories. As of 31 December 2021, Canon's global revenue was US$30.55 billion.



In 1971, Canon Hongkong Co., Ltd. (Canon Hong Kong) was established as one of the first Canon offices in Asia. Canon Hong Kong is a Total Imaging Solution provider, providing professional pre-sales, marketing and after-sales services for all Canon products and solutions in Hong Kong and Macau. With the solely owned subsidiary Canon Business Solutions (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. established in 2018, the company continues to deliver intelligent total business solutions and professional services to Greater Bay Area. Canon Hong Kong adheres to Canon's corporate philosophy of "Kyosei", encouraging the company and staff to engage social, charitable and environmental activities for the community. Implementing internationally-recognized management system, Canon Hong Kong has achieved ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and ISO 27001 (Canon Digital Production Center) certifications.



For more information about Canon Hong Kong, please visit our website: https://hk.canon .

