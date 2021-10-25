Canopy Sands Provides Care Packages to Childcare NGO M'Lop Tapang, Sihanoukville Residents

SIHANOUKVILLE, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach - 25 October 2021 - Canopy Sands Development ("Canopy Sands"), a member of Prince Holding Group ("Prince Group"), one of Cambodia's largest and fastest-growing conglomerates, has distributed care packages to M'Lop Tapang, a local non-governmental organization as well as villagers living at Ong Village in Sihanoukville, Cambodia. The outreach was part of Canopy Sands' ongoing efforts to support local communities as Cambodia reopens for a post-pandemic recovery.





















The Canopy Sands team handed over 30 tons worth of food packs containing essentials such as rice, cooking oil and canned food during the outreach programme involving M'Lop Tapang and residents of Ong Village. Additionally, the donation to M'Lop Tapang also covered medical and hygiene products alongside educational aid like made-to-order school bags from the Indochina Starfish Foundation, a Cambodian charity that focuses on educational initiatives for the underprivileged children in Cambodia.





"We had several conversations with representatives from M'Lop Tapang and Ong Village to understand their specific needs before putting together these care packages. It is our sincere hope that ongoing programs like these will be of assistance and somewhat lessen the hardships of those hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Khong Weng Fook, Managing Director of Canopy Sands.





M'Lop Tapang is one of the leading charitable organizations in Sihanoukville and currently works with more than 5,000 children in Sihanoukville providing a safe environment, medical care, education, training and safe employment, counseling, psycho-social support, family strengthening and protection from abuse. Ong Village is a settlement of over 200 families near the Ream City project by Canopy Sands.





Earlier in September, Prince Holding Group's philanthropic arm, Prince Foundation, responded to a request for assistance from the Prey Nob district, Preah Sihanouk province, in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by donating 5,000 PPE suits, 1,000 rapid antigen test kits, and 4,500 liters of alcohol-based hand sanitizer. In the same month, Prince Foundation had also launched the Chen Zhi Scholarship in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport (MoEYS), offering full tuition fees and stipends for 400 Cambodian university students via an investment of US$2 million over the coming seven years.





Through distributing essential aid via established NGOs and the local authorities, Canopy Sands is working to develop a constructive dialogue between local communities and the developer to ensure a productive long-term relationship. During the donation at Ong Village, the Ream Commune Chief, Lin Sarin, expressed his support for Ream City, hoping the project's success will bring prosperity to his local community.





Canopy Sands is currently working on its 834-ha Ream City project, a multi-decade coastal development project working off a master plan issued by Singaporean urban consultancy Surbana Jurong that will involve construction efforts along sustainable real estate development principles.





About Canopy Sands Development:

Canopy Sands Development Co., Ltd ("Canopy Sands") aims to accelerate the development of key Cambodian economic sectors by initiating and driving forward economically sustainable projects that aim to fulfill important public needs and make meaningful contributions to local communities in Sihanoukville. By working closely with local businesses and core sector supply chains, the overall company strategy adopts a unique, holistic approach that delivers sustainable economic returns, positive social benefits to the local population and attractive investment returns. Over the next 5-10 years, the company's rapidly expanding collaborations with public and private players in business, tourism, logistics, retail, transportation, healthcare and education will gradually establish an incredibly diverse portfolio of high-value projects.

In line with its strategy to improve people's quality of life and well-being as well as strengthen the local tourism sector in Sihanoukville, Canopy Sands is currently developing a world‐class business and entertainment destination which will be the first of its kind in Cambodia.

Known as 'Ream City', the new multi-cluster development will house many exciting attractions, such as an integrated family theme park, recreational and educational zones, and a business and financial centre, along with residential villas and apartments, hospitality properties including 5-star hotels, resorts and apartments, convention and wedding halls, retail and duty-free stores and airport expansion area.

About Prince Holding Group:

Prince Holding Group is one of the largest conglomerates in Cambodia, with its various units focusing on three core areas: real estate development, financial services and consumer services.





Prince Holding Group's key business units in Cambodia include Prince Real Estate Group, Prince Huan Yu Real Estate Group, Prince Bank, Cambodia Airways, Belt Road Capital Management, as well as Awesome Global Investment Group. Via its subsidiaries, Prince Holding Group has over 80 businesses in Cambodia operating in real estate development, banking, finance, aviation, tourism, logistics, technology, food and beverages, and lifestyle sectors etc.





Rising foreign direct investment, free trade agreements with leading countries and future participation in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership are expected to act as key drivers for the Cambodian economy, supported by pro-industry policy initiatives by the government.





Leveraging a network of industrial, business and financial professionals across Asia, Prince Holding Group has laid the foundation to be a vital conduit for local and international capital. Moving forward, Prince Holding Group will continue to seek out opportunities to play an important role in Cambodia, through partnerships or direct investments into key industries for the betterment of Cambodians and the local economy.