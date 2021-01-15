Caohejing Hi-Tech Carnival in Shanghai Plays Host to First FinTech Competition; Peers into the Future of the Financial Sector

SHANGHAI, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first FinTech competition of the Caohejing Hi-Tech Carnival was held on January 13. The competition was hosted by the Shanghai Lingang Economic Development (Group) Co., Ltd., and organized by the Shanghai Caohejing Hi-Tech Park Development Corporation and the Shanghai Lingang Economic Development Group Asset Management Co., Ltd, under the guidance of the Shanghai Office for the Promotion of Science and Technological Innovation, the Xuhui and Minhang Districts People's Government and supported by Deutsche Bank (China) Co. Ltd.



First FinTech Competition

In his opening speech, Liu Wei, Vice President of Lingang Group said: "In the era of the digital economy, digital technology and FinTech will support China's digital economy. Lingang Group understands that many micro, small and medium-sized technological enterprises in the Caohejing Hi-Tech Park are facing difficulties such as obtaining financing and the high cost of financing. Innovative financial technology can bring new ideas and new solutions to corporate financing problems. Lingang Group, with its solid industrial base and concentrated innovation resources will provide multi-resources for the development of financial technology."

In the keynote speeches that followed, Professor Ricarda Bouncken, Chief Professor of Strategic Organizational Management at the University of Bayreuth, Germany; Zhu Yi, Head of Innovation and Fintech Solution for Corporate bank, Deutsche Bank; Du Jianmin, Director of Global Strategic Services at KPMG Consulting; Zhang Guofeng, Deputy Director of the Institute for Artificial Intelligence and Change Management of Shanghai University of International Business and Economics and Secretary General of Shanghai Opensource Information Technology Association; shared their views regarding the topic, Digital Identity in Digital Transformation, How FinTech Serves Enterprises, FinTech Trends and Applications in the Asset Management Industry, and on the Concept of Public Infrastructure for Digital Finance, revealing the positive impact of the integration of technology and finance on the development of the industry.

In the afternoon, the final pitch began. After the preliminary and semi-final rounds, nine participating enterprises of MagicTrade Tech, Onchain Tech, NINGTON, Korange, HEXINFO, AlphaInsight, Meridian, FANHAN INFO, and JINGZHI Netword Technology successfully entered the final stage. All the winners were decided through pitches and on-the-spot questions from judges.

After the competition, the round table discussion on the theme: "how FinTech empowers the digital transformation of the industry" was organized. The conference was hosted by Zhang Peng. The participating guests included Yu Leimin, Partner of KWM and Fintech Expert, Wang Yonggang Zheng Wenhao, Lingang Blockchain Research Institute Vice-Principal, Liu Bin. Speakers shared their views on the new opportunities and new path of FinTech development.

The exciting award ceremony concluded the events of the day. Zhu Yi awarded prizes to the winners of University Projects. Zhou Liping, Deputy Director of Xuhui District Finance Office; Liu Bin; and Huang Jing, Assistant General Manager of Shanghai Lingang Economic Development Group Assets Management Co., Ltd, respectively awarded prizes to the winner, JINGZHI Netword Technology, the second prize Onchain Tech, FANHAN INFO, and HEXINFO, and third prize MagicTrade Tech, NINGTON, Korange, AlphaInsight, and Meridian. Zhang Guozhong, Deputy Director of Shanghai Technology Incubation Center, and Lai Haofeng, General Manager of Caohejing Incubation Center, presented the 2020 Caohejing Incubation Enterprise Graduating Certification to the enterprises and saluted their efforts in fostering the development of FinTech.