Capricorn Redefines the Stablecoin Market Rules, Enters Partnership with MQ Technology

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA

Capricorn, a multi-asset-backed stablecoin protocol for blockchain projects, has received investment from Malaysian listed company MQ Technology (listing number: 635804-H) at a valuation of US$200 million.

On the 28th of May, Capricorn host an offline meetup in Viva Shopping Mall in a topic of the collapse of UST and Depg of USDT

to discuss the challenge and opportunities of stablecoin. Capricorn officially signed partnership agreement with MQ Technology during the event.

Deto Nick Ng, Chairman of CEA, attended the event and address the opening. “Since the debut of Blockchain, we have been witnessing the change and infinity opportunity of this cutting-edge technology. The stablecoin, especially, has been widely discussed within the commercial sector on how it can empower the traditional industry.”

“We, Capricorn protocol, are adopting a more convenient way by providing more convenient channels for enterprise financing in an efficient and safer way and integrate with the diversified assets using blockchain technology to fill in the gap.” Responded by Bryan

Teh,

CEO of Capricorn.

During the meetup,

Bryan Teh

“

financial assets on the chain as value support and operation medium through NFT technology and giving full play to its own advantages and empower traditional businesses.”

“This is a new era for our generation,

same as the internet era. We are glad to see a wide discussion on the blockchainization are raised among the general public.” Said Vincent from Bitbox, “as an blockchain incubator rooted in Malaysia, we are making every effort to make every possible happened."



