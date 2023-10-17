Capsa Healthcare Welcomes Jeff Schlossnagle as Chief Commercial Officer to Propel Transformational Growth

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capsa Healthcare, a global leader in advanced healthcare workflow solutions, announces the appointment of Jeff Schlossnagle as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In this newly created role, Schlossnagle will spearhead sales and go-to-market strategies, driving Capsa's profound transformational endeavors into the future.



With a rich history of experience spanning strategic healthcare communications, market analysis, sales excellence, and operational efficiency, Schlossnagle is poised to chart an ambitious course for Capsa Healthcare. He will oversee Capsa's global Sales, Marketing, Product Management, Sales Support, and Central Filling Technology efforts.

“As healthcare is shifting from patients going to providers to providers going to patients, Capsa is uniquely positioned to advance the delivery of healthcare worldwide. With a presence in over 70 countries, 75% of U.S. health systems, and most of the top retail and institutional pharmacy providers across the world, I am excited about the challenge of building and connecting our innovative solutions through these care environments,” stated Schlossnagle. “Our goal is to improve patient and provider engagements through robotics, automation, connected mobile devices, and cloud infrastructure as we drive innovation and efficiency at the intersection where patients and providers meet across the entire care continuum. Capsa enables this across an array of technologies from the initial direct or virtual provider visit, to the procedure room, to remote patient observation, all the way to central prescription fill and ending at the last mile of delivering patient-specific medications at the pharmacy or to the home. We are a committed team dedicated to collaborating with providers and our innovative partners, ensuring the highest level of care and outcomes for patients globally in any care setting.”

Schlossnagle is a distinguished healthcare executive with an impressive 20-year track record in the medication management sector. Before joining Capsa Healthcare, he held pivotal leadership roles at Omnicell, where he directed sales, marketing, professional services, and customer success. He also orchestrated Omnicell's transformative journey in Specialty Pharmacy Services. Before his tenure at Omnicell, Schlossnagle excelled with Novartis and Abbott.

About Capsa Healthcare:

Capsa Healthcare is a worldwide leader in developing and delivering comprehensive end-to-end workflow solutions. With over 60 years of experience, Capsa Healthcare offers a broad portfolio of mobile workstations, medication carts, medical carts, and pharmacy automation solutions that optimize workflows across the continuum of care. The company's mission is to empower healthcare providers with tools that optimize processes, increase efficiency, elevate safety, and advance engagement, resulting in improved patient outcomes.

