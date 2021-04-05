Captiva Verde Corporate Update Q1 2021

Vancouver, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2021 - Captiva Verde Land Corp. (OTC: CPVIF) (CSE: PWR) (the "Company") , is pleased to announce the following 1st quarter 2021 corporate update:

Solargram Farms

Health Canada Sales and Processing License Approval

A comprehensive site documentation package is being finalized over the next two weeks as well as a planned site inspection by our consultants for final submission to Health Canada for final regulatory authorization to sell and distribute Solargram's cannabis brands into Provincially run, Canadian retail distribution.

Trademark and Intellectual Property filings

During the quarter, Solargram has filed ten trademark applications, including various logos, to legally protect brands coming to market this year.

Sales

A national sales agency is supporting and finalizing our cross-country sales distribution initiative for maximum market penetration.

We are pleased to announce our first three brand product offerings to be sold and distributed into the Canadian marketplace this summer:

Introducing....

" 7 DAZE ", a 7, ½ gram +20% THC joint multipack produced from whole flower and hand crafted. (one joint for every day of the week...)

" Golden Cross CBD ", a 30ml CBD tincture formulated with high concentrate CBD isolate.

"Novel Pure Vape ", a top quality, high demand vape product that Solargram has secured the sole exclusive Canadian sales, promotion and distribution rights including the use of the trademark brand from Novel Pure Vapes.

https://www.novelpurevape.com

Since 2013, Novel has been an industry leader focused on high quality vaping solutions. The "Novel Pure Vape" brand of cartridges, disposables, and batteries are designed to pass the strictest testing standards and deliver the purest tasting vape all while giving the customer the quality and confidence they require.

2021 Cultivation

The grow team has commenced propagating over 14,000 plants for outdoor crop planting in June. The company has purchased 15 additional hoop houses to support a planned 30-40% increase in crop yield per acre.

Discussions are ongoing with certain customers per their request, for the potential to secure dedicated crop supply prior to fall harvest. Solargram has significant crop yield expansion capabilities, having the ability to scale as demand increases up to 125 acres of cannabis farming capacity.

Mexico

The Company previously announced a contract with the Mexico Health Care Workers Union, to supply up to US $139 Million of health and wellness products per year. The launch product is 360,000 bottles of a natural, immune boosting stimulant. This launch product is a superior product to what is currently being sold online in the US for US $16 per bottle, plus $12 per bottle shipping. We anticipate the final sales price to the union at US$13 to US$14 per bottle. There are three additional products ready for market after the initial launch above.

Sage Ranch

Sage Ranch is at the final stages of development, the last issue being the completion of the water assessment report, which is due in the next couple weeks.

General Update

The company has taken the time to methodically execute in all of its business segments and believes the extra time provides for solid execution while safeguarding the Company's philosophy of increasing shareholder value and expanding company assets.

100% of the Solargram's shares are held in an escrow account to be transferred to Captiva Verde in exchange for 35 Million Captiva Verde shares subject to a tight pooling agreement, and subject to Health Canada and CSE approval.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

