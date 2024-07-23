Captivision Strengthens Financial Position

Converted Approximately $4.2 Million of Outstanding Debt into Equity at a $3.00 Price per Share

Raised Approximately $2.2 Million via a Private Placement Bond Issuance by Captivision Korea

MIAMI and SEOUL, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captivision Inc. (“Captivision” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CAPT), a pioneer and manufacturer of architectural media glass, today announced strategic improvements to its balance sheet, resulting in a strengthening of its financial position.

Debt-to-Equity Conversion

The Company entered into contribution agreements (the “Contribution Agreements”) with certain creditors (the “Contributors”) of its wholly owned subsidiary, Captivision Korea Inc. (“Captivision Korea”), pursuant to which the Contributors agreed to contribute the respective outstanding balances remaining under various debt agreements with Captivision Korea (the “Contributed Debt”) to the Company in exchange for the issuance by the Company of its ordinary shares in a debt to equity conversion transaction (the “Conversion”).

Pursuant to the Conversion, an aggregate of KRW 5,791,867,301 (approximately $4.2 million as of the exchange rate calculation date) of Contributed Debt was contributed to the Company in exchange for the issuance of an aggregate of 1,414,895 shares at a conversion price per share equal to $3.00.

Issuance of Bonds

Captivision Korea entered into a Private Bonds Subscription Agreement (the “Subscription Agreement”) with certain investors (each a “Subscriber” and collectively, the “Subscribers”), pursuant to which the Subscribers agreed to subscribe to and Captivision Korea agreed to issue an aggregate amount of KRW 3,100,000,000 (approximately $2.2 million) of unregistered private placement bonds (the “Bonds”).

“We appreciate our investors’ continued support as we position Captivision for ongoing success,” said Gary Garrabrant, Chairman and CEO of Captivision. “Equitizing our outstanding debt, in coordination with the issuance of bonds and overall business development efforts, strengthens our financial position at a time when we believe the Company has a number of important business catalysts and milestones ahead.”

About Captivision

Captivision is the inventor and manufacturer of the world’s first media glass combining IT building material and architectural glass. The product has a boundless array of applications including entertainment media, information media, cultural and artistic content as well as marketing use cases. Captivision can transform any glass façade into a transparent media screen with real time live stream capability.

Captivision’s media glass and solutions have been implemented in hundreds of locations globally across sports stadiums, entertainment venues, casinos and hotels, convention centers, office and retail properties and airports. Learn more at http://www.captivision.com/ .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to expectations for future financial performance, business strategies or expectations for the Company’s respective businesses. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that it will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as “believe”, “can”, “continue”, “expect”, “forecast”, “may”, “plan”, “project”, “should”, “will” or the negative of such terms, and similar expressions, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability to raise financing in the future and to comply with restrictive covenants related to indebtedness; (2) the ability to realize the benefits expected from the business combination and the Company’s strategic direction; (3) the significant market adoption, demand and opportunities in the construction and digital out of home media industries for the Company’s products; (4) the ability to maintain the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares and warrants on Nasdaq; (5) the ability of the Company to remain competitive in the fourth generation architectural media glass industry in the face of future technological innovations; (6) the ability of the Company to execute its international expansion strategy; (7) the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property rights; (8) the profitability of the Company’s larger projects, which are subject to protracted sales cycles; (9) whether the raw materials, components, finished goods and services used by the Company to manufacture its products will continue to be available and will not be subject to significant price increases; (10) the IT, vertical real estate and large format wallscape modified regulatory restrictions or building codes; (11) the ability of the Company’s manufacturing facilities to meet their projected manufacturing costs and production capacity; (12) the future financial performance of the Company; (13) the emergence of new technologies and the response of the Company’s customer base to those technologies; (14) the ability of the Company to retain or recruit, or to effect changes required in, its officers, key employees or directors; (15) the ability of the Company to comply with laws and regulations applicable to its business; and other risks and uncertainties set forth under the section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F entitled “Risk Factors.”

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and the Company’s management team’s current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company and its directors, officers and affiliates. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company management team’s views as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update, add or to otherwise correct any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, inaccuracies that become apparent after the date hereof or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

