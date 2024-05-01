Capture the Consumer: The Impact of Robust Brand Packaging on 2024 Sales

In a competitive retail market, first impressions have never been more important. Australia’s leading packaging supplier, The Packaging People, have been thinking outside the box, shedding light on the impact of robust brand packaging strategies on sales projections for 2024.

The packaging landscape is evolving rapidly, with consumers placing increasing emphasis on sustainability, functionality and aesthetic appeal. As such, brands are recognising the need to invest in packaging that not only protects their products but also stands out on the shelves.

With over 15 years in the industry, leading packaging suppliers in Melbourne - The Packaging People, understand the power of packaging in shaping consumer perceptions and purchase decisions in 2024.

The business anticipates a significant shift towards custom packaging designs that communicate brand values, engage consumers emotionally and enhance the overall product unboxing experience.

Boasting years of research and development in custom designs and eco-friendly packaging across Australia, The Packaging People highlight some key strategies driving the impact of robust brand packaging on sales this year;

1. Sustainability is Stylish: Brands that prioritise sustainable materials and practices can gain a competitive edge by appealing to environmentally conscious shoppers. This is also a great way of showcasing sustainable brand values at the very first consumer touchpoint.

2. Storytelling = Sales: Packaging serves as a powerful medium for brand storytelling. Brands that effectively convey their unique narrative through packaging design can forge stronger connections with consumers, leading to increased brand loyalty and sales.

3. Cost-effective, Consumer-centric Designs: Packaging that offers convenience and functionality, such as resealable pouches or easy-open features, can enhance the overall customer experience and drive repeat purchases. Not to mention the light-weight materials and design slashing any shipping costs for both brand and consumer.

4. Stand Tall on the Shelves: Eye-catching and visually appealing packaging designs, such as stylish packaging cylinders, have the ability to capture attention and differentiate products on crowded shelves. Bold colours, innovative shapes and tactile finishes can leave a lasting impression.

The Packaging People continue as trailblazers on these trends, leveraging their expertise to assist brands in optimising their packaging strategies for maximum impact on 2024 sales. From concept development to production, the company offers comprehensive solutions tailored to each brand's unique needs and objectives.





