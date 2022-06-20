Capturing beautiful China: International short video competition launched in Beijing and Jining

JINING, China, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Global Times Online:

A press conference-cum-launching ceremony was held on June 16 to announce the launching of the "My Story of Chinese Culture International Short Video Competition." The online event was accessible in Beijing and Jining city, east China's Shandong Province via 5G network.

Gao Anming, vice president and editor-in-chief of China International Publishing Group (CIPG), We Changmin, Deputy Director General of the Information Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC)Shandong Committee, Zhang Dong, vice mayor of Jining city, Luo Jun, a professor from Beijing Normal University and deputy director of the Academy for International Communication of Chinese Culture, Beijing Normal University, and Lin Qun, Deputy Director General of the Information Office of the CPC Jining Municipal Committee, and other officials and guests attended the event.

Gao Anming, vice president and editor-in-chief of China International Publishing Group (CIPG), delivered a speech during the press conference-cum-launching ceremony of the "My Story of Chinese Culture International Short Video Competition."

He said that as media integration further develops and international communication modes innovate constantly, it is of great significance to make full use of the communication modes of new media, expand the space for exchanges between civilizations, and strengthen connectivity between Chinese civilization and other civilizations in the world.

In the speech he delivered during the activity, Wei Changmin, Deputy Director General of the Information Office of the CPC Shandong Committee, expected that through the short video competition, experts, scholars, representatives of industries, and video creators from around the world can showcase the beauty of Shandong's culture and the charm of China through their lenses.

Jining is striving to build itself into a first-class cultural city in China and remains at the forefront of spreading Chinese culture, said Zhang Dong, vice mayor of Jining, in a speech he delivered at the event.

The "My Story of Chinese Culture International Short Video Competition" will serve as an opportunity to promote exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations of the world, tell China stories well and make China's voice heard, Zhang expressed.

By bringing together Chinese and foreign creators to film videos about China and tell China stories, the "My Story of Chinese Culture International Short Video Competition" has become an influential event in the field of international communication, said Luo Jun, a professor from Beijing Normal University and deputy director of the Academy for International Communication of Chinese Culture, Beijing Normal University.

Foreign guests attending the activity, including William Neil Brown, a professor from Xiamen University, ACHAN, a Japanese vlogger, and Mcllmoyle Adam, a British vlogger, also delivered speeches and shared their stories with China.

The "My Story of Chinese Culture International Short Video Competition" is divided into four parts, introduced Wang Xinling from the organizing committee of the competition, who is also executive deputy general manager of Xufang International Media. The competition has established 20 awards to honor some of the best video works.

The "My Story of Chinese Culture International Short Video Competition" is co-hosted by the CIPG and the Information Office of the CPC Shandong Committee.