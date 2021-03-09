Car Brakes Winter Rust Prevention Guide by Goodyear Brakes Released

The automotive experts at Goodyear Brakes offer some tips and solutions for assessing the health of vehicle braking systems and addressing the prevention of corrosion-related wear during the winter.

—

The automotive experts at Goodyear Brakes released a useful guide for drivers to take better care of their vehicles during winter. The guide offers tips and solutions for assessing the health of vehicle braking systems and addressing the prevention of corrosion-related wear that happens during the winter months.

When rotating tires, many people discover that due to corrosion, a vehicle’s brakes and braking components need replacing before reaching their expected lifespan. Winter use of granular road salts or liquid brine solutions of calcium chloride or magnesium chloride deteriorate brakes. These ice-melting aids wreak havoc on a car’s body, chassis, suspension and brakes through damaging rust and corrosion.

Download guide here: Car Brakes Winter Rust Prevention Guide

The new line of Goodyear Brakes provides premium quality brake kits, calipers, rotors, brake pads and all the hardware for today’s most popular vehicles, from daily drivers to SUVs and light trucks, all backed by a national warranty, decades of production experience and one of the best-known names in automotive excellence. The Goodyear Brakes product lineup offers the ideal solutions for almost every need including saving money on vehicle repairs, upgrading performance, and restoring the perfect car.

The guide includes topics such as How Corrosion Can Damage the Braking System, How to Keep Rust at Bay, and How to Deal with Rust That’s Already Present.

For those who live in areas that use salt and brine on the roads, there are several solutions, such as installing corrosion-resistant brake components like Goodyear Brakes rotors and calipers protected against rust and corrosion with their proprietary Antiox Max protective coating.

Many brake rotors and calipers from the original or replacement equipment manufacturers are bare metal which are susceptible to corrosion and result in a shorter service life.

About Goodyear Brakes

Goodyear Brakes manufactures premium quality brake kits, calipers, rotors, brake pads and all the hardware required to successfully install brakes, all backed by a national warranty, decades of production experience and one of the best-known names in automotive excellence. The brake pads are manufactured in the USA using a proprietary green production process by a company with more than 50 years of experience in friction science. The Goodyear Brakes product line is available through www.GoodyearBrakes.com at Amazon, CarID, BuyBrakes.com, Amazon, Walmart and autoanything.com.

Goodyear (and Winged Foot Design) and Blimp Design are trademarks of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company used under license by FDP Virginia Inc., 1076 Airport Road, Tappahannock, VA 22560, USA. Copyright 2021 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. Goodyear Brakes and FDP Virginia are not responsible for its products when they are subjected to improper applications installation or accident.

Contact Info:

Name: Deborah Robinson

Email: Send Email

Organization: Goodyear Brakes

Address: 1076 Airport Road, Tappahannock, Virginia 22560, United States

Phone: +1-877-438-2757

Website: https://www.goodyearbrakes.com/

Release ID: 89000262