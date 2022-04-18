Car Repair Marketplace Search Engine Launched Find Thousands of Shops In Canada And The United States

—

Autofix Buddy, an e-commerce automotive company that provides an online marketplace for auto repair across Canada, and the US, has launched a search engine function for car repairs.

The newly launched search function enables users to find thousands of qualified repair shops in one online marketplace. A large offering of car repair shops in Canada and the USA is listed on the site. Similar to concepts like booking.com – Autofix Buddy helps car owners and shops to easily find each other and do business.

It’s ideally suited to individuals who would like to get their car repaired quickly after a crash, government inspection or for regular maintenance by qualified professionals in the local community. The service is soon expanding globally and allows car owners to find and book repairs in a few seconds.

Individuals can find a repair shop near them by visiting the website and entering the city name into the search bar. The search function will then generate a list of nearby car repair shops.

Customers can then book in for a repair via an online calendar on the site. After booking, their appointment will be confirmed by the shop.

As part of their 2020 launch, qualified local car repairers can sign up for Autofix Buddy to be listed on the site. To do so, they should signup and choose a plan that is suitable for them. Autofix Buddy’s sophisticated algorithm can identify and segment shops by qualification and category.

After they signup or even claim their shop if already on our database, they can select a plan, and place a live calendar of their availability on the website.

Customers will be able to search for the car repair business and book a slot on their calendar. The search and booking service is free for car owners, insurers, fleet, ride-share and car-share companies.

For shops, signing up includes several benefits for car repair businesses, including increasing brand visibility, accessing a wide variety of marketplace benefits, and the ability to book extra work.

The company’s mission is to make auto repair easier for everyone by providing a search function that enables users to find pre-qualified repairs in one search engine.

They are passionate about connecting car owners with qualified collision repairers, insurers, and fleet management companies.

About Us: Autofix Buddy with Over 8,500 independent and franchise garages has provided pricing against the same set of service schedules specific to your vehicle’s needs. Therefore, you can compare ‘apples for apples’ and make the right decision quickly

