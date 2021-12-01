Car Repair Marketplace Search Engine Launched Find Thousands of Shops by City, State and Country

Auto Fix Buddy has launched a search engine for car repair services. The search engine connects car owners with selected car repairers in every local area of the globe.

Auto Fix Buddy has launched a search engine for car repair services. The search engine connects car owners with selected car repairers in every given local area. It’s ideally suited to individuals who would like to get their car repaired quickly and conveniently after an unexpected breakdown or for regular maintenance by qualified professionals near them.

The service is soon expanding globally and allows car owners to find and book repairs in a few seconds. Individuals can find a repair shop near them by visiting the website and entering the city’s name, amenities, or service into the search bar, or in most cases, the site will determine your location. They could also search by state. The search function will then generate a list of nearby car repair shops.

Customers can then book in for a repair via an online calendar on the site. After booking, their appointment will be confirmed by the shop contacted. Drivers/car owners can find car repair shops in their local area by visiting https://autofixbuddy.com/en/homes/search

As part of their 2019 launch, qualified local car repairers can sign up for Auto Fix Buddy to be listed on the site. To do so, they should request a membership. After they submit a membership request, the company will conduct a pre-qualification assessment, help them select a plan, and update their information and availability on the website.

Customers will be able to search for the car repair business and book a slot on their calendar. The search and booking service is free for car owners.

For shops, signing up includes several benefits for car repair businesses, including increasing brand visibility, accessing a wide variety of marketplace benefits, and the ability to book extra work; this is to have all the benefits of being seen.

Auto Fix Buddy is an online marketplace for car repairs in the United States and Canada, founded by Dr. Adams Mumuni identified a confusing, fragmented and inconsistent process and is looking to help modernize and streamline the process for car owners who want to easily find qualified shops in the local market.

The company’s mission is to make auto repair easier for everyone by providing a search function that enables users to find reviewed repair shops that can handle their auto repairs with trust and kindness, in one search engine.

They are passionate about connecting car owners with qualified mechanics and repair centers. For more information on Auto Fix Buddy and the launch of the car repair, visit the URLs above.

