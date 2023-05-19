Carbon Chemistry Ltd Launches Brand New Website

Carbon Chemistry Ltd, the nation's leading supplier of the most trusted materials used to produce and improve cannabis oil, is pleased to announce the launch of its new website.

—

May 18, 2023 - Carbon Chemistry Ltd, the nation's leading supplier of the most trusted materials used to produce and improve cannabis oil, is pleased to announce the launch of its new news website.

The website, which can be found at www.carbonchemistry.com, has been designed with our customers in mind, featuring an improved user experience, easier navigation, and a more streamlined ordering process. You can now easily browse our extensive product offerings, learn about our capabilities and expertise, and place orders quickly and securely.

In addition to these updates, we have also enhanced our website with valuable resources, including technical data sheets, safety information, and a blog featuring the latest industry news and insights. Our goal is to provide you with the information and support you need to make informed decisions and stay up-to-date on the latest developments in the field.

"We would like to extend our sincere thanks to our customers and partners for their continued support and trust in Carbon Chemistry Ltd.” said CEO Sheldon Lotspeich. “We remain dedicated to providing the highest quality products and services, and we look forward to continuing to serve you through our new website and beyond. We are committed to helping customers across a wide range of industries meet their unique needs and challenges."

About Us: Carbon Chemistry Ltd widely distributes materials used in cannabinoid production, purification, and distillation. Our mission is to provide proven, hand-selected products and trusted materials to manufacturers that ultimately advance their capabilities in cannabis oil production - improving the ease of their process. We are your industry allies in the process of quality edibles, drinkables, tinctures, wax, crumble, live resin, diamonds and sauce, and vape cartridges. We make your process easier.

Contact Info:

Name: Aunia Kahn

Email: Send Email

Organization: Carbon Chemistry Ltd

Address: 3559 Himalaya Rd Suite 200 Aurora CO 80011

Website: https://carbonchemistry.com/



Release ID: 89097962

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.