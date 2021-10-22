Carbon Emission Peak and Carbon Neutrality Yantai Forum 2021 kicks off

YANTAI, China, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Energy News:

The "Carbon Emission Peak and Carbon Neutrality Yantai Forum 2021" hosted by Shandong Provincial Development and Reform Commission, Yantai Municipal People's Government, the Chinese Nuclear Society, China Machinery Industry Federation, and China Energy News opened in Yantai on October 19. Wang Shoujun, a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Party Secretary and President of the Chinese Nuclear Society; Su Wei, Deputy Secretary-General of the National Development and Reform Commission; Zheng Deyan, Deputy Secretary of the Yantai Municipal Party Committee and Mayor of Yantai; and John Edwards, British Trade Envoy to China from the Department of International Trade, attended the opening ceremony and delivered speeches. Xie Zhenhua, China's special envoy for climate change affairs, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech online. Zhang Dailing, a member of the Standing Committee of the Yantai Municipal Party Committee and Vice Mayor, chaired the opening ceremony.

Zheng Deyan said that Yantai City is making systematic plans for carbon peak and carbon neutrality, and moving faster to form an industrial structure, mode of production, lifestyle, and spatial layout featuring conservation and environmental protection, with a view to becoming a leader in green and low-carbon stellar development with ecological priority.

It is reported that with the theme of "Green Development, Low-Carbon Future", this forum is held concurrently with the 2021 Academic Annual Meeting of the Chinese Nuclear Society, 2021 China (Yantai) Nuclear Energy Safety and Nuclear Power Industry Chain Summit Forum, 2021 China International Nuclear Power Industry and Equipment Exhibition, 2021 China (Yantai) Energy Equipment Expo for Carbon Peak and Carbon Neutrality, the Presentation Party of the Nuclear Industry Spirit in the New Era, etc. At the forum, leaders of the competent authorities of the energy sector, academicians and experts in the energy field, and representatives from industry associations, research institutions, industry chain-related enterprises and institutions, etc. conducted discussions on integrated smart energy, hydrogen energy and energy storage technology, developments of China's carbon trading, urban energy transformation and low-carbon development, high-end equipment manufacturing, comprehensive utilization of nuclear energy, nuclear emergency, application of nuclear technologies, China-Britain cooperation in offshore wind power, etc., and made advice and suggestions on building a clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient modern energy system in China, optimizing the energy structure in Shandong Province, and building Yantai as a national demonstration city for clean energy.