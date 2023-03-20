Carbon.Credit Launches its Exchange for Carbon and Renewable Energy Credits

Carbon.Credit sets out to be a primary marketplace and advanced secondary market exchange for Carbon credits and Energy related contracts.

After spending months in stealth mode, Carbon.Credit has announced that it is launching its exchange for carbon credit and renewable energy credits. The exchange leverages sophisticated patent-pending software that aggregates thousands of unique environmental projects into a single market. The exchange also bridges traditional carbon credits and renewable energy contracts into digital assets that are transferable on the Polygon blockchain.

Carbon credit global trading volume has exploded in recent years following the Paris Agreement - a legally binding treaty signed by nearly 200 countries in 2015 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius or less. Demand is projected to continue to compound at an accelerated pace as countries and corporations adhere to mandates.

While every carbon credit is measured as an offset to 1 tonne of carbon, they tend to trade in a wide range with different valuations being assigned by market participants based on specific details, including project location, methodologies, date produced, and association to Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s). The Carbon.Credit platform is capable of tracking all of these specific details so that market participants can cherry-pick projects that meet their specific needs.

“Carbon.Credit is embracing as many projects across the industry as it can, even if they consider themselves competing. We will make a bigger impact and be better off working together,” said Chris Mack, Founder of Carbon.Credit.

The exchange will match a diversified ensemble of renewable energy projects, carbon sequestration projects, brokers and buyers globally. It supports negotiated sessions with Request for Quote (RFQ) functionality and also has a product development roadmap for additional innovative features.

In addition to offering direct access to retire-able carbon credits with transparency and provenance to original projects, Carbon.Credit will also be launching its flagship Carbon Credit Collection - a basket of quality carbon credits curated to support increased liquidity. Carbon.Credit supports multiple EVM-compatible contracts, including NFTs. ERC-20, and ERC-1155 standards.

