Cardano Based Rocketpad Releases The First Glance of its IDO Launchpad

The next release will bring Rocketpad closer to the mainnet launch.

Cardano’s price analysis for the day shows a significant bullish outlook, as the price has risen to a level of $ 1.45 in the last 24 hours. Going up more than 10 percent. $Rocket continues to move high, as the team aims towards the $1 mark. With the Rocketpad team launching the first glance of its IDO LaunchPad at great proximity, it makes things look extremely good for everyone joining in.

Cardano (ADA) has become the third-largest cryptocurrency in the world and investors are expecting a positive return in the near future.

We at Rocketpad are Building Ecosystem on Cardano Network. The Rocketpad team is going to collaborate with Alumni Plutus Pioneer, a developer incubation program focused on Cardano. The next release will bring Rocketpad closer to the mainnet launch.

It is with utmost joy that we commend the pace of the progress of our project. Rocketpad is stabilizing and dominating the crypto world. The remarks by major influencers alone have said everything needful to say. The team of front—end developers have also started doing rigorous research on wallet connection APIs and a way to deploy our static site using an API gateway this will help to protect us from Distributed denial of service attack protection (DDOS).

In a nutshell, we would love to bring to us the new developments in our project. Rocketpad without mince of words is about to deliver its IDO Launchpad, currently, it has released an exclusive front demo with a Polished UI/ UX template/design which is both users friendly i.e. it would be easily accessed both through desktop and smartphones.

Rocketpad is bent on creating a fair and completely decentralized IDO Launchpad platform that benefits the token holders. The users will be whitelisted based on the amount of $Rocket held in their wallets. This Launchpad offers some other unique features that would interest you to know about. It also allows investors to stake their $Rocket to make some profits. Therefore $Rocket may be staked in a Staking contract to get more tokens as a reward.

$Rocket tokens may be exchanged for other tokens on the blockchain, allowing players to supply liquidity and form a market. Swappers would be charged modestly for purchasing $Rocket, and liquidity providers would be paid a return on their deposit in exchange for this. It is also introducing a feature that is quite strange in the Cardano ecosystem, the concept of token burning. This is a practice of eliminating the existing tokens from circulation so as to increase the price and value of $Rocket.

The most outstanding feature is about the three tiers level System…this actually makes the project primus inta pares (first among equals). ROCKETPAD is ready to play an important role in bootstrapping ecosystems, filtering out low-quality projects, offering more equitable token distribution, and helping developers get their ideas off the ground while powered by our utility token called $Rocket. How does Rocketpad tend to achieve this? By using the Mechanism of a Tier-Based system.

Exclusive NFT reward is also another feature that makes the project scintillating. Because of the significance and vitality, NFT has offered to the people. Rocketpad tends to follow the trend to create an NFT which $Rocket holders can receive as an exclusive reward. Subsequently, we would be deciding if to run NFT reward campaigns occasionally or consistently through consensually, occasionally is more likely to be the best as that would make it interesting.

Seed Sale Details:

Sale Allocation:

Allocation: 30 Million $ROCKET

Price: 1 ADA= 150 $ROCKET

Min/Max Contribution

Min — 500 ADA

Max — 30,000 ADA

Supported Wallets

$ROCKET token is a Cardano native token, so you can participate by sending ADA to the Seed-sale address using any Cardano Supported wallets which include but are not limited to the following below.

Yoroi Wallet

Daedalus Wallet

Adalite Wallet

Nami Wallet

