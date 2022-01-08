Cardano DEX Ravendex Readies For Bitmart Exchange Listing, Launching Rave NFTs Soon

Ravendex shall be available for trading on Bitmart exchange on the 10th of January 2022.

Ravendex team is pleased to announce its listing on BitMart Exchange. Cardano ecosystem has evolved rapidly over the years, but despite the fact of being one of the top-performing blockchain networks, Cardano is yet to have a native Decentralized Exchange (DEX) like those found in other blockchain networks.

Ravendex is on a mission to change that narrative by building the first decentralised exchange on the Cardano ecosystem

About Ravendex

Ravendex is the first non-custodial decentralized exchange on the Cardano Blockchain that facilitates quick asset transfers and liquidity between native Cardano tokens and ADA.

Projects on the Cardano ecosystem can give liquidity to set a price that will facilitate the trading of the project’s asset in a fair decentralised manner using the AMM protocol.

Cardano Blockchain cross-chain exchange uses the EUTXO model, known for its unique features, such as the ability to share liquidity across different assets in the Cardano Ecosystem.

It’s also one of the very first projects developed on The Cardano Ecosystem to utilize the recently released Alonzo Hard Fork update allowing smart contracts to deposit assets and collect interest according to predefined rules.

Ravendex Features

Ravendex aims to build a robust suite of Defi tailored services that would be powered by its utility token $Rave.

Some features of ravendex ecosystem would include:

1. Cross-chain exchange and swap protocol. Using Ravendex, users will be able to exchange and trade native Cardano tokens in a secure environment. The eUTXO architecture provides a unique opportunity for exchanges to pool liquidity on top of the Cardano ecosystem.

2. Staking & Yield Farming. $Rave holders can stake their tokens to earn more Rave and Exclusive NFTs.

3. Native assets lending protocol. The pooled lending and borrowing mechanism we are developing allow users to borrow and pool assets, and this can be used for a variety of DeFi applications as well.

4. ERC-20 / BEP-20 to Cardano converter. Project owners wishing to migrate their coins from Ethereum or Binance to the Cardano blockchain can do so with just a few clicks using our ERC-20 to Cardano Token Bridge.

5. Peer To Pool, Pool To Peer Lending Protocol (P2P). Pooled lending contracts will make decentralized lending and crypto loans much easier to establish, as users can borrow pooled assets and pay them back at a specified time with interest.

6. NFT Marketplace. Rave token holders can be able to list their $RAVE NFts, set a price and sell it on our marketplace.

Ravendex shall be available for trading on Bitmart exchange on the 10th of January 2022.

The Ravendex protocol will be powered by the $Rave token which is currently trading on p2pb2b and the price can be checked using Coinmarketcap.

