Cardo announces new product line-up to set a new standard in Bluetooth communication devices

HONG KONG, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardo Systems, the global market leader in wireless helmet communication for motorcycle riders, today announced a new range of Bluetooth communicators, raising the benchmark for quality and innovation once again.

With Cardo's continued commitment to its customers, the new range confirms its position in the market as the best option for those demanding the most out of their riding. Bringing a new generation of products with an array of features as standard, such as over-the-air software updates, meaning no cables are needed, the most advanced Bluetooth 5.2 chip on the market will now be integrated into all devices. Fast charging as standards means you can focus on the ride ahead, with a 20-minute charge giving users two hours of ride time.

The Cardo SPIRIT is a brand-new product line and delivers all of the qualities that made Cardo recognisable as the high quality brand it is today, at an incredible introductory price of only 99.95 euros. The SPIRIT is powered by the latest Bluetooth technology and brings all the essentials needed by a young, urban rider and combines them with unprecedented attention to detail, build quality and durability. With the ability to connect up to two riders up to a 400m range, it allows the rider to focus on the ride ahead and enjoy seamless connectivity.

The Cardo SPIRIT HD provides the unbeatable package, with everything a rider will ever want from a Bluetooth communicator at an affordable price. The SPIRIT HD is powered by the latest Bluetooth technology, and is combined with features such as high quality sound from powerful 40mm HD speakers, FM radio, and 13-hour talk time.

The Cardo FREECOM 2x establishes itself as the mid-range, and firm favourite in the product line-up, as the best Bluetooth communicator for two riders. Added benefits include premium Sound by JBL and analogue jog-dial. The Cardo FREECOM 2x sets a new standard for Bluetooth communicators with features such as Live Intercom, an auto-reconnecting Bluetooth connection for two riders, with live sound like never before. The Cardo FREECOM 2x also boasts features such as being waterproof and over-the-air software updates which provides additional value to an already incredible package.

Topping out the new line-up, the Cardo FREECOM 4x positions itself as the world's best, fully featured, Bluetooth communicator for up to 4 riders. All benefits and features you'd expect from Cardo are standard with the addition of an auto-reconnecting Bluetooth connection for four riders, with live sound like never before – FREECOM 4x is the ideal premium Bluetooth companion for any ride.

Alon Lumbroso, Chief Executive Officer, Cardo Systems, commented, "We are extremely proud and excited to replace our entire Bluetooth product range with two new exciting product families. The Cardo SPIRIT line sets a new standard for riders and our Cardo FREECOM x line-up raises the benchmark to position itself as the world's best communication system on the market. Regardless of what or how you ride, we are confident we have a communicator for everyone."

Cardo specialises in the design, development, manufacturing and sale of state-of-the-art wireless communication and entertainment systems for motorcycle riders. Since inception in 2004, Cardo has pioneered the vast majority of innovations for Bluetooth motorcycle communication systems and in 2015, it has also introduced the world's first mesh powered communication protocol into the motorcycle market. The company's products, now available in over 100 countries, are the world's leading communication devices for the motorcycle industry.