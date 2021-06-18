CardsPal launches Cardculator - Recommending best cashback cards at popular merchants

CardsPal continues to support local businesses by boosting their digital presence and customer reach, at no cost since launch

More than 2.1k merchants powering over 6.1k deals on the platform

SINGAPORE, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based fintech app CardsPal launches the Cardculator feature to help its users select their best cashback cards to save more at their preferred popular merchants, including those in the app's big-ticket deals category for bigger savings. This represents a step closer towards CardsPal's mission of helping users to save, through discovering the right deal, using the right payment card, at the right place and right time.

The company celebrated its first-year anniversary since its official app launch with over 175,000 app users. 1-for-1 deals, $11-off deals, and 11%-off deals were launched, with the giveaway of whole cakes, and $2,500 worth of shopping mall e-vouchers. The app was ranked the #1 lifestyle app in the Singapore App Store and Play Store in November 2020.

CardsPal started as an intrapreneur idea within a bank, which later evolved into a business venture. The payment card advisor app came into being when Saim Yeong Harng and his team envisioned an app to empower users to save, starting with getting the most from their credit cards effortlessly.

"CardsPal harnesses powerful data to maximise each user's savings and optimise their spending. The app recommends cards with the most cashback and rewards for each user's spend, based on the cards they own, and can automatically compute the estimated cashback amount and reflect it in-app seamlessly," said co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Richard Lu.

"The app also offers a wide selection of deals ranging from 1-for-1, dining, leisure and shopping, that can be filtered based on the users' cards collection or the businesses in their immediate vicinity. This fosters a hyperlocal card and cashback experience, maximising savings while enabling users to enjoy relevant deals wherever they go," said Saim Yeong Harng, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of CardsPal.

He added, "This feature not only applies to credit cards but also to debit and membership cards, advising users on the right card for their spend without the hassle of memorising card benefits. More importantly, innovative features such as the Cardculator will be continuously enhanced to improve great user experience and usability of the app, with the purpose of helping users save effortlessly."

Exciting plans in the making

CardsPal has launched a big-ticket deals category, and will next launch an air miles and points calculator to further optimise benefits for users, and maximise their savings. It also looks to expand regionally as its next strategic growth plan.

About CardsPal



CardsPal is a mobile app that empowers users to optimise their spending and maximise their savings by being the all-in-one platform for credit card comparison and deals. As a card payment advisor, CardsPal recommends users on the most suitable card for their spend, bringing them more cashback and rewards.

Moreover, CardsPal aggregates all credit card deals for credit cards issued in Singapore, that can be filtered according to cards owned by users. It automatically calculates cashback with the Cashback Calculator and Cardculator, creating a personalised deal hunting and saving experience. CardsPal is a portfolio company of SC Ventures, an innovative arm of the Standard Chartered Bank.

