Care With Love: Virginia Based In-Home Care Provider Achieves Rapid Growth

Six years ago, when Nefr and Wessam Michaels opened the doors of their Northern Virginia based in-home care business, Care With Love, they could not have foreseen the rapid growth and success they would achieve. Recent arrivals in the US from Egypt, the hardworking couple was determined to base the business on their dream of helping other families, while at the same time raising a family of their own. They decided to offer in-home care services, a business firmly rooted in their love of family, reflecting values that run deep within their cultural heritage.

Fast forward to 2021 and the Michaels’ have built Care With Love into a “one stop shop”, full service in-home care provider employing more than 250 caregivers, clinicians and supporting staff. Their business continues to grow, expanding to two locations covering seven northern Virginia counties (the company is headquartered in Fairfax, VA and recently opened an office in Winchester, VA). There are multiple reasons for Care With Love’s rapid growth in such a highly competitive industry and market territory, all of which center on providing the best possible service to meet the needs of their clients.

In a market territory with hundreds of competitors, several sound business practices have helped Care With Love stand apart from other in-home care service providers. Starting with experienced, competent leadership, the company is known to hire dedicated, highly skilled caregivers, medical professionals, and staff. The company’s talented operations team plans and coordinates the delivery of services and facilitates communications between Care With Love caregivers who have primary contact with clients. They never lose focus on the unique needs of each individual client which are always the caregiver’s primary concern.

One of the most significant reasons for Care With Love’s continued growth, is their ability to provide any in-home care service their clients may require. Nefr Michaels built the business from the ground up, continuously adding services as needed for her clients, so that they now operate as a “one stop shop” in-home care provider. Care With Love offers each of the four primary services critical to a high quality, full service homecare company including Private Personal Care, Medical Care, Non-Emergency Medical Transportation, and Staffing Services.

Not only does Care With Love offer a full range of services, with each of their primary in-home care services they offer market-differentiating capabilities that yield tremendous value to their clients. For example, with their Private Personal Care service, they offer no minimum contract hours for their service. Seen as quite unique in the homecare industry, clients may contract a Care With Love caregiver for a little as one hour. Additionally, Care With Love is able to place a caregiver on-site with a client within 2 hours of the initial request. This rapid response is made possible by having an extremely capable operations team as well as 250 insured and bonded caregivers and clinicians on staff, trained and ready to assist clients.

Also uncommon in the homecare services industry, Care With Love requires all caregivers to be W2 employees – no sub-contractors are brought on staff. This gives the company quite an advantage over competitors with regard to coordination of care and communication between staff about each client’s needs and circumstances. It enables the company to provide continuous training to their caregivers including such critical skills as Dementia care and supplemental hospice care.

Care With Love offers Medical Care Services, with skilled nursing and therapist services. The company’s credentialed medical experts can begin assisting patients as quickly as within 24 hours of notification, which is much faster than the industry standard response time. Medical staff help patients heal and regain independence by providing skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, medical social worker and home health services. Services include medication and chronic disease management, IV infusions and blood draws. Care With Love’s staff specialize in wound care and they are experts at wound VAC (Vacuum-Assisted Closure). They are a Medicare Certified Agency.

A third critical component of its full suite of homecare services, Care With Love offers Regular, Wheelchair, and Stretcher Transportation. The company is equipped with ADA compliant and wheelchair accessible transportation to serve any client needs.

Rounding out the “one stop shop” suite of in-home care services, Care With Love’s Staffing Services places experienced and professional Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs), Licensed Certified Nursing Assistants (LCNAs), Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs), and Registered Nurses (RNs) with Assisted and Independent Living facilities, nursing homes, rehab centers, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities.

Finally, and perhaps the most impactful of all the reasons Care With Love has experienced tremendous growth over the past several years, is the commitment and positive, “can do” attitude of its founder, Nefr Michaels. Her primary focus and constant priority is the well being of the clients and patients in her company’s care. Employees under Nefr’s leadership know, that even when a client makes a request outside of normal circumstances regarding their care, or if a challenging issue arises, Care With Love steps up to resolve the situation and help their client.

Based in Fairfax, VA, Care With Love serves Virginia’s Fairfax, Loudoun, Arlington, Prince William, Stafford, Fauquier, and Culpeper counties. Their newest location recently opened in Winchester, VA. The company offers full service in-home care across Northern Virginia and the DC Metro area.

