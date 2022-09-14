Cargill and Yayasan Salam announce two-year school aid program to support 3,000 students from B40 families in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Back to School' programme for primary school students from B40 families is a collaborative initiative between Cargill and Yayasan Salam Malaysia (YSM) to help children from underprivileged communities get the appropriate school aid they require. Over the span of two years, this program aims to reach over 60 schools to support over 3,000 students from both rural and urban areas in Malaysia.



Recipients of the Back To School program with Chia-Ye Siam, Country Representative of Cargill Malaysia, Datuk Yong, Yong Soo Heong of Yayasan Salam Malaysia and Cargill Care members.

This is a part of Cargill's annual school support initiative since 2011, and this year it will be run in 30 schools throughout Malaysia. The school aid delivery ceremony was officiated by Chia-Ye Siam, Country Representative for Cargill Malaysia and Datuk Yong Soo Heong, Member of Board of Trustees, Yayasan Salam at Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Selangor.

Through this program, Cargill and YSM will support students from B40 families, the indigenous communities and orphanages to pursue education. This is done by cultivating a passion to learn and providing them with the tools required for learning, including school bags, exercise books, stationery sets, notepads, pencils, water bottles, lunchboxes and other items. The program not only aims to help reduce the expenses of these families that are in economic need but also supports the community in striving to become more competitive through education.

"Many of the recipients of the Back To School program come from the B40 communities who are facing challenges that were exacerbated by the impact Covid had on the household income. With the "Back To School" program, I am sure that the school aid provided will help lessen these families' burden. We are thankful that over the years Cargill has continued to support our children in need through this program," said Puan Shabariah Binti Ismail, Headmistress of Sekolah Seri Kebangsaan Selangor.

"We feel it is important to develop the young minds of today to build the future we desire for our next generation. With the rise in cost of living coupled by the post Covid pandemic effects, it is an extremely challenging time for many. We hope that through this program we can support them with some of the education expenses for their children and contribute to their learning and development growth as part of our commitment to Malaysia", said Chia-Ye Siam, Country representative for Cargill Malaysia.

"Education has proven to change lives for the better. It is for this very reason that Yayasan Salam Malaysia is working hand-in-hand with Cargill to support the younger generation who will not only be able to build a better future for themselves but also change the socio-economic circumstances of their families in due course," said Datuk Yong Soo Heong of Yayasan Salam Malaysia.

About Yayasan Salam Malaysia

YAYASAN SALAM MALAYSIA was established in 1997 from a very simple philosophy: that people everywhere are entitled to live in an environment that is just and equitable, and pursue a life of dignity and fulfilment. The goal of civil society is to ensure that people are assisted to lead better and meaningful lives.

SALAM organizes volunteer service programs in various fields by focusing specifically on education, health and community development.

SALAM is funded by individual and corporate contributions in every activity.

About Cargill

Cargill helps the world's food system work for you. We connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients and families with daily essentials—from the foods they eat to the floors they walk on. Our team around the world innovates with purpose, empowering our partners and communities as we work to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, sustainable way. This includes our 740 colleagues in Malaysia, where we've been working since 1978 to make our global vision a local reality.

From feed that reduces methane emissions to waste-based renewable fuels, the possibilities are boundless. But our values remain the same. We put people first. We reach higher. We do the right thing. It's how Cargill has met the needs of the people we call neighbours and the planet we call home for 157 years—and how we'll do so for generations to come. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center .

