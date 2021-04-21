Cargill Donates to Ronald McDonald House Charities Indonesia to help children and their families in need

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargill is delivering on its commitment to enrich communities and help improve children's health in Indonesia with a donation of 323,887,500 Rupiah ($22,500) to Ronald McDonald House Charities, an independent nonprofit organization sponsored by McDonald's, one of Cargill's global key customers. The donation will enable Yayasan Ronald McDonald House Charities Indonesia (RMHC Indonesia) to further develop programs that support families with seriously ill or injured children who are hospitalized and need accommodation nearby while their children receive treatment. The project supports construction of a Ronald McDonald House close to Sanglah General Hospital in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia.

"At Cargill, commitment to enriching communities is among our core values. We are grateful that our longtime collaboration with Ronald McDonald House Charities has made a lasting impact on many families and their children in Indonesia. We are proud to partner with McDonald's to create positive impacts for society," said Herbaruna Rexadona, President Director of PT Cahaya Gunung Foods, a Cargill joint venture business in Indonesia.

Cargill's most recent grant brings the company's support to Ronald McDonald House Charities Indonesia to nearly $170,000 since 2011. Prior contributions have directly supported several activities including immunization programs for Indonesian children, the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile and the construction of a house at one of Jakarta's leading children's hospitals. To date, these programs have benefited over 148,000 children, including children of Cargill employees in Indonesia.

"We are grateful for the support we have received from Cargill over the years. Cargill has been a long-time partners for us in our mission to improve Indonesian children's health through programs such as Ronald McDonald Care Mobile and Ronald McDonald House. In addition to the donation, Cargill Indonesia employees have been active participants into our programs. Together with partners like Cargill, we are committed to foster Indonesia's future generations who are healthy, happy and resilient," said Caroline Djajadiningrat, Head of RMHC Indonesia.

In the recent celebration of the RMHC's 10th anniversary in Indonesia, Cargill donated 10,000,000 Rupiah ($690) for the distribution of 100 Hope Bags filled by groceries & disinfectant kits to pediatric patients who are undergoing treatment at hospitals in 10 provinces in Indonesia.

About Cargill

Cargill's 155,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers that with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive.

We combine 155 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

About Cargill and Ronald McDonald House Charities

Cargill has partnered with RMHC and its network of local Chapters since 1994. Globally, the partnership extends beyond grants supporting core RMHC programs to volunteerism and in-kind contributions. Since 2008, Cargill has donated more than 130 billion rupiahs ($10,000,000) and nearly 27,000 volunteer hours to RMHC and local RMHC.

The mission of RMHC is to create, find, and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. McDonald's Corporation, a mission partner, has helped RMHC positively impact millions of children and their families and expand the core programs and services throughout the world. Today, RMHC has a global network of chapters in 64 countries and regions under three core programs: Ronald McDonald House, Ronald McDonald Family Room and Ronald McDonald Care Mobile.

