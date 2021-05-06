Cargill starts to produce AquaXcel® in Indonesia

A technology breakthrough to make a difference in multi-species starter feed focusing on promoting faster fry growth rate and increasing survival rate

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargill has started producing AquaXcel® feed in its Serang plant with the aim of enabling aquaculture customers to thrive by achieving more sustainable growth. As a leading started feed in the industry, AquaXcel® can enable faster fry growth, increase survival rate, and reduce feed waste.

To commemorate this occasion, a video conference was held which was attended by government officials and Cargill aqua feed customers and partners in Indonesia. Ir. Mimid Abdul Hamid, M.Sc., Director of Feed from the Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries of Indonesia, delivered a keynote speech.

"We value the partnership with Cargill Indonesia in our effort to elevate the domestic fishery sectors and look forward to continuing this partnership in various initiatives to educate our breeders on latest technologies and know-hows in the market so that they can remain competitive."

"AquaXcel® means a lot to Indonesia's aqua industry. In collaboration with our customers and partners, we hope to enhance the productivity of the industry and hence help meet the demands of Indonesians for healthy and sustainable fish products," said Sarawoot (Pop) Chittratanawat, Managing Director of Cargill Aqua Nutrition, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Finding a good starter feed can be challenging for aqua farmers in Indonesia, due to lack of options of starter feed, low survival rate of fingerlings, as well as prolonged days of cultivation. AquaXcel®, which adopts a formulation with specialized immune boosting ingredients, can help farmers address these challenges and achieve more sustainable growth.

Cargill Aqua Nutrition strives to offer the right nutrition to support healthier fry growth, helping serve the needs of the producers and consumers.

"Cargill Aqua Nutrition's expertise in the global supply chain and risk management allows us to offer distinctive value to our customers through the production of high-quality feeds and efficient distribution," said Chittratanawat. "At Cargill, we believe in better nutrition for better lives. In this unusual business environment, we are committed to serving the nation as part of our role in the essential food supply chain. This is how we help farmers improve their animals' productivity, sustainability, health and well-being."

