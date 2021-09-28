Cargobase is now a Full-Fledged TMS

Independent Freight tech company launches its global TMS and enters growth mode doubling its headcount which includes Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Revenue Officer

SINGAPORE, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargobase, a logistics tech company set up to provide and automate freight procurement processes, has advanced its features and modules to be a full-fledged modular TMS (Transportation Management System).

The Singapore-based SaaS company offers a cloud-based platform for planning, procuring, executing, and optimizing the shipments of goods, across all freight modes, and with this announcement, establishes its position as a full-fledged TMS.

A TMS is a logistics platform that uses technology to help businesses plan, execute, and optimize the physical movement of goods.

"Transportation Management Systems have gained traction over the last decade as enablers of global trade and logistics. However, businesses struggle to select a TMS. Often it is very expensive as platforms charge exorbitant implementation fees; at times, platforms offer unnecessary features. Our goal is to simplify logistics processes and empower logistics professionals, with a no-nonsense approach. Our TMS is built to be more affordable, accessible and accurate to business needs than most," shares Wiebe Helder, CEO & Founder of Cargobase. "We moved into TMS as a direct result of our customers' usage and features we added based on their requests. After having invested in the six core modules of a TMS, we found that we were increasingly invited to participate in RFIs (Request For Information), and that we were successfully converting RFIs into customers based on our core USPs – which are ease of use, quick to implement, omni modal and global coverage, as well as our zero-implementation fee pricing model – we are proud to present an intelligent, full-fledged, one-stop TMS," Helder adds.

Cargobase TMS improves shipping efficiency, reduces cost, provides real-time visibility, and ensures transparency into freight usage and costs. Above and beyond regular TMS offerings like shipment request, procurement, and tracking, Cargobase TMS also offers live-chat, audit trails, integration, compliance, business intelligence and analytics features. Currently in beta mode are much anticipated and sought-after features: Freight Tender and CO2 reporting.

The platform consists of modular solutions which can be deployed in its entirety as end-to-end solution, or independently to complement existing software stacks. "The spot-buy procurement module has seen tremendous uptake among shippers in the past 18 months, driven by the COVID-19 disruptions in supply chains worldwide," Helder adds.

Shippers and carriers are the primary users of TMS software. Manufacturers, distributors, organizations, wholesalers, and third-party logistics providers are also users of TMS software.

Gartner, in its March 2021 Magic Quadrant report, reported that, the TMS market is expected to grow from $1.32 billion to $2.11 billion (from 2019 through 2024). That is a growth of 60% over a five-year period.

Cargobase Hires Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Revenue Officer.



Arnout Wagenaar (left) joins Cargobase as Chief Strategy Officer. Jos Raaymakers (right) joins Cargobase as Chief Revenue Officer.

The logistics tech company has doubled its space and team in Singapore, opened a new office in Amsterdam, moved its US Operations to New York, and says it is in both hiring and growth mode.

Cargobase has appointed former TNT Express Managing Director Jos Raaymakers as Chief Revenue Officer and earlier this year, added seasoned entrepreneur Arnout Wagenaar as Chief Strategy Officer.

"I am excited to bring more than a decade's worth of experience I have gained as MD of TNT East Asia, to Cargobase. For the past 3 years, I have been empowering and enabling companies to grow faster and perform better through leading cloud technology, and this role gives me the opportunity to leverage and build on my passion and experience." – Jos Raaymakers

"The current supply chain challenges and rising logistics costs have shone the spotlight on the acute need for automation in logistics. Joining the Cargobase journey at this dynamic time is extremely exciting as I believe we are on the cusp of changing the way businesses embrace technology, and transforming the way businesses manage freight. Being headquartered in Singapore - the epicentre of Asia - we are well-positioned to lead the movement, venturing into untapped potential in the APAC region." – Arnout Wagenaar

Cargobase has leased a second office in Singapore to serve as a Product Development Centre and Global Customer Success and Excellence alongside its headquarters in Singapore.

"Investing in Partnership is the human resource strategy here, and we are proud to have expanded our Senior Management team which I believe and expect will lead us on an aggressive and exciting phase of growth," said Wiebe Helder, Cargobase's Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

About Cargobase

Cargobase is an award-winning platform for global enterprise shippers to manage on-demand freight. Cargobase helps enterprise shippers to reduce logistics spend and save time with quoting, booking, management, and analysis of on-demand air, ocean, parcel, rail and road shipments from their private pool of logistics providers.

The platform is built with the latest technology to make it easily customizable, user-friendly and yet robust to perform well as a stand-alone or integrated with enterprise software.

Cargobase's key customers include Fortune 500 Companies in Electronics, Automotive, and Manufacturing, such as Continental Automotive, Siemens and Bosch, just to name a few.

The vision is to simplify logistics processes for all. The result is a cloud-based Logistics SaaS that is empowering the world's leading shippers.

For more information:

Press Release: https://www.cargobase.com/new/cargobase-is-now-a-full-fledged-tms

Website: www.cargobase.com

Related Links :

http://www.cargobase.com