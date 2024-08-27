Caring for the Community: ESP Cleaning Services Brings Clean Comfort to Elderly Homes

ESP Cleaning Services in Singapore has partnered with a government charity to provide free cleaning for elderly homes, enhancing seniors' quality of life. This initiative reflects the company's commitment to corporate social responsibility and supporting the community through their high-quality cleaning services.

Singapore, August 27, 2024 – ESP Cleaning Services, a trusted provider in Singapore's cleaning industry, has announced a new partnership with a government charity organisation to offer free cleaning services to elderly homes. This initiative is part of the company's commitment to corporate social responsibility and its mission to extend care and support to the broader community.

The program is designed to improve the quality of life for seniors by ensuring their living spaces are clean and hygienic. By providing no-cost cleaning services, ESP Cleaning Services aims to create a healthier and more comfortable environment for elderly residents, many of whom may struggle with maintaining their homes due to physical limitations or lack of resources.

“We believe in giving back to the community, and this partnership allows us to support a vulnerable segment of society,” said Daniel Lim & Business Development Manager of ESP Cleaning Services. “Our team is dedicated to delivering exceptional cleaning services, and we are proud to contribute to the well-being of the elderly through this initiative.”

The company has a longstanding reputation for delivering high-quality cleaning solutions, serving a diverse clientele ranging from Fortune 500 companies to local SMEs.

With this new initiative, ESP Cleaning Services showcases its dedication to not only meeting the needs of its commercial clients but also making a positive impact on the community.

For more information about this program or to inquire about ESP Cleaning Services' range of offerings, visit our website at https://espcleaning.sg, or send us a message at +65 6589 8409 or info@espcleaning.sg.

About the company: ESP Cleaning Services is a premier cleaning provider in Singapore, known for its wide range of services catering to residential and commercial sectors. Strongly emphasising quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, ESP has built a reputation as the go-to commercial cleaning services provider for businesses of all sizes. Their vision is to be the leading cleaning service provider in Singapore, always innovating and improving to meet their clientele's ever-evolving needs.

Contact Info:

Name: Daniel Lim

Email: Send Email

Organization: ESP Cleaning Services Pte Ltd

Address: 12 Woodlands Square, #06-66, Woods Square Tower One, 737715

Phone: +65 9170 2840

Website: http://www.espcleaning.sg/



