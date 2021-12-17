"Carlyle Secured Lending III Altive Access Fund" gained STRONG Investment Rating

HONG KONG, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altive, the Hong Kong's leading alternative investment platform backed by PCG Group and Alibaba Entrepreneur Funds, is glad to have received a strong investment rating for one of its feeder fund products, "Carlyle Secured Lending III Altive Access Fund" (the Fund)". The fund has been assigned a STRONG Investment Rating by Foresight Analytics. The Fund is managed by Altive and the underlying fund is managed by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C. (Carlyle).

A STRONG rating indicates a strong conviction that the fund can deliver a risk-adjusted return in line with its investment objective.

The Fund invests substantially into common shares of beneficial interest of Carlyle Secured Lending III and the Underlying Fund has an investment objective to generate consistent and enhanced yields from a defensively-constructed, diversified senior secured debt portfolio by directly originating private transactions with a core focus on U.S. middle market finance, complemented by exposure to diversifying return streams sourced from Carlyle platform's broad capabilities. Carlyle is one of the leaders in the global secured debt lending market, being responsible for managing over US$290 billion across its various portfolios and investment vehicles.

About Altive

Altive is an alternative investment platform, which leverages technology to help alternative asset managers coordinate and distribute to private banks, family offices and wealth management firms. Altive sources, screens, manages and unlock institutional quality alternative investment opportunities for private wealth.

Disclaimer



Altive Ltd ABN 71 647 171 908 AFSL Authorised Representative No 1288706 . Melbourne Securities Corporation Limited ACN 160 326 545 AFSL 428289 (Trustee) is the trustee of the Altive fund products (the "Fund"). The Fund is only available to investors who are Wholesale Clients, and are not Retail Clients, all within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001. Altive Ltd is an authorised representative of MSC Advisory Pty Ltd ACN 607 459 441 AFSL 480649 (MSC Advisory). Altive Ltd is authorised to provide general financial product advice and to deal in interests in Australian managed investment schemes. This presentation contains general information only and does not take into account any person's objectives, financial situation or needs and accordingly does not constitute personal advice for the purposes of section 766B(3) of the Corporations Act 2001.

