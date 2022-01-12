Carmel Partners Announces Launch of ‘Drivetrain,’ Luxury Apartments in Denver, CO

Upscale homes bring an elevated presence to the RiNo neighborhood

Following sixteen past development and renovation projects in the Denver market, Carmel Partners, multifamily real estate experts and entrepreneurs, today announced the launch of their newest project, ‘Drivetrain.’ Located on the southwest corner of Brighton Boulevard and 33rd Street, the 417-unit apartment embodies the culture and history of the River North (RiNo) district in this new community.

Following other successful Denver projects, such as ‘The Henry,’ Carmel Partners understands the essential components for creating value in Colorado, from property location to amenities. The Henry serves residents in Denver’s Platt Park neighborhood, a transit-oriented location with scenic front-range views. Complementing its surrounding scenery, The Henry is well-suited for outdoor activity, as amenities include a sky lounge, pool and outdoor activity deck.

Building a presence in Denver just under eight miles away is Drivetrain, a dynamic new community in RiNo. Once renowned as Denver’s industrial epicenter, RiNo is a unique destination with a myriad of repurposed urban landmarks. Transitioning from industry to innovation, RiNo’s factories and warehouses now nurture local art and technology, housing live music, galleries, craft breweries and working studios. With a visionary spirit and creative character, RiNo continues to build its reputation as one of the most popular locations for startup companies and one of the metro area’s most attractive redevelopment neighborhoods.

Contributing to RiNo’s popularity is the ability to traverse beyond the neighborhood’s limits, with the help of Drivetrain’s proximity to the A Line light-rail station just a half-mile away. Carrying residents to the heart of downtown Denver in just five minutes, and to the Denver International Airport in thirty minutes, residents enjoy connectivity to Denver’s most favored attractions. Drivetrain also sits along the South Platte River Greenway, a 28-mile paved trail that appeals to the activity-oriented commuter.

As apartment-seekers discover RiNo’s ever-bustling attractions, Drivetrain offers a living experience that captures the neighborhood’s unmistakable character, incorporated into its interior spaces. An evocative design informing the property’s common areas, Carmel Partners creates an environment that stirs creativity and encourages connectedness at Drivetrain. Starting in the building’s grand entry lobby, double-height ceilings, modern furnishings and a rich color palette set the tone for a curated collection of community amenities.

Carmel Partners designed Drivetrain to take advantage of incredible views of the Rocky Mountains and Downtown Denver. The views are showcased from the spacious rooftop lounge and resort-style pool. A large clubroom connects the pool deck with the speak easy bar area, lounge space, gaming and dining areas. Landscaped courtyards provide an additional gateway to the spectacular scenery. Outdoor grills, firepits and social seating areas finish off the property’s impressive outdoor amenity space. Drivetrain’s indoor amenities include a state of the art fitness center, an expansive co-working lounge with private workspaces and conference rooms, a maker space for creative projects and a pet wash.

Distinctive finishes create an upscale appearance in Drivetrain’s apartment units, from quartz countertops and modern cabinetry and hardware, stainless appliances with gas ranges, to 10-foot ceilings and oversized windows. Adding appeal, private and Juliet balconies offer extended square footage in many units, from studios to two bedroom apartments and highlight the fantastic mountain views visible throughout this spectacular community.

For more details on Drivetrain, as well as leasing information for Winter 2021 move in, visit www.drivetraindenver.com.

