Carmel Partners’ ‘The Gantry’, Upscale Apartments in Washington D.C., Reaches 50% Leased

—

Leaders in multifamily investment, development and management, Carmel Partners has identified a growing demand for the Washington D.C. market, emerging in the past decade as one of the nation’s top urban hubs. In response, the firm has introduced several high-end properties within the metropolitan area, finding popularity among young adults, professionals and families in the city. Among these properties is ‘The Gantry,’ located at 300 Morse Street NE. Well-established in the Union Market District, Carmel Partners announces that 50% of The Gantry’s 551 units are now leased.

Our team identified the Union Market district as an attractive D.C. submarket, home to some of the best culinary and lifestyle destinations,” said Dan Garibaldi, Head of Development with Carmel Partners. “We designed The Gantry to reflect that vibrant energy from its amenities to personal spaces, and we are pleased by the positive impression that the property continues to build in the city.”

Centered around the celebrated Union Market just three blocks from The Gantry, the Union Market District is a historic neighborhood built upon commerce and cuisine. Also known for its prominent role in art, design, clothing and shopping, the district houses some of the city’s most creative entrepreneurs, chefs and artists. Both walkable and transit-oriented, residents may reach every corner of the district and beyond. Understanding urban transportation trends, Carmel Partners also offers The Gantry’s residents the unique advantage of bike transportation through a complimentary membership to Capital Bikeshare.

Influenced by the area’s noteworthy past, Carmel Partners added a landmark sculpture to greet residents entering the grand lobby. The sculpture embodies a deconstructed rail gantry as an ode to the district’s industrial roots. Setting the tone for an artistic and dynamic property, The Gantry’s interior spaces include a monumental staircase in the grand entry lobby, modern soft seating and lighting installations, enhanced by tasteful colors, eclectic tile and occasional greenery.

Within the mixed-use community, Carmel Partners imagined amenities as dedicated places to rest and recharge. A rooftop clubroom opens to an outdoor deck with pool and garden, surrounded by scenic city views. Two fitness centers, a yoga room and coworking lounge give residents space to reside indoors, complemented by a private outdoor courtyard, dog park and a 14,300-square-foot plaza. Adding convenience, residents enjoy services such as bike storage and repair, valet dry cleaning and package concierge.

Elevating the resident experience are modern units ranging from studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom to penthouses apartments, each distinguished by different color palettes. For a modern, light-filled personal space, Carmel Partners designed The Gantry’s units with 9- to 10-foot ceilings and expansive windows. Units also include stone countertops and backsplash, stainless steel appliances and Italian cabinets in the kitchen, spa-like finishes in the bathroom and stackable, in-unit washers and dryers.

To learn more about The Gantry and find information on leasing, visit www.thegantrydc.com.

About Carmel Partners

Carmel Partners is one of the leading specialists in real estate investment management with a focus on U.S. multifamily acquisition and renovation, and development and construction. The company also specializes in debt and lending opportunities. Carmel Partners, LLC was founded in 1996 and has offices across the country, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Irvine, New York City, Seattle, Washington D.C., and Denver. For more information, please visit www.carmelpartners.com.

Contact Info:

Name: Lisa Baker

Email: Send Email

Organization: Lambert & Co.

Phone: 603-868-1967

Website: https://lambert.com/



Release ID: 89071853