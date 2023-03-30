Carnival Coffee Roasters Launch Wholesale Startup Guide For New SE London Cafes

Carnival Coffee Roasters (020 3326 9488), a UK specialty wholesale coffee roaster, has launched a guide to help new South East London cafes and coffee shops set-up and create unique coffee experiences, including help with sustainable practices like free push-bike deliveries to local customers.

Sustainability champions - Carnival Coffee Roasters , the independent coffee roasting company based in Penge, South East London, has launched a new partners guide that offers valuable insights for new startup cafes and coffee shop owners looking to create unique speciality coffee experiences, as well as boost profits through sustainability practices.

To learn more about Carnival Coffee Roasters wholesale partnership services and offering, view the guide: https://carnivalcoffee.co.uk/blogs/news/wholesale-supplier-help-startup-guide-new-cafe-south-east-london-london-and-uk-wide

According to a study by Nielsen, 66% of global consumers are willing to pay more for products and services from companies committed to positive social and environmental impact. This means that by implementing sustainable practices, cafes, restaurants and coffee shops can attract a significant portion of the consumer market.

To this end, Carnival Coffee Roasters offers only sustainable and ethically-sourced ‘speciality’ coffee - coffee that is classified amongst the top 5% of arabica beans in the world. The London roaster works with coffee shops, restaurants, event companies, offices, and businesses in the South East supplying its single-origin coffee on a wholesale basis.

The launch of the guide coincides with the expansion of Carnival Coffee Roasters' wholesale push-bike delivery service to ethically minded cafes, hotels, and restaurants in the local area, to help businesses reduce their carbon impact.

The guide covers various partnership benefits; including expert consultations, regular barista training, a custom roast unique to the business; including options for client branded coffee packaging, and free coffee tasting. Carnival Coffee Roasters also offer equipment procurement and setup, rental equipment (plus servicing), and free weekly push bike delivery on local orders. Additionally, the company provides eco-friendly reusable tubs if the cafe chooses to go packaging free.

As the co-owner of Carnival Coffee Roasters, Jayne said, “We source coffee from our farm in Medellin and from reputable small-scale importers from all over the world. We care about the farmers and their families so it is important to us that they are paid well for their skills and that our trade is contributing to their sustainable development and education.”

Carnival Coffee Roasters is expanding its wholesale deliveries at a time when sales of speciality coffee have been increasing by 7% yearly in the past 5 years - a growth rate that is significantly higher than the overall coffee market, which has grown by just over 2 per cent. Moreover, The UK wholesale market for freshly roasted and sustainable coffee is growing rapidly, as coffee shop owners recognize that consumers are becoming more conscious of the environmental impact of their coffee choices.

Interested parties can learn more at https://carnivalcoffee.co.uk/pages/wholesale

