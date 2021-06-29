Carota the leading OTA provider jointly launch a NB-IoT solution with MediaTek and Murata

TAIPEI, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carota releases its OTA enabled NB-IoT solution.

Carota's one-stop FOTA (Firmware over-the-air) solution facilitates the update of the firmware's versions and quickly fixes any potential security vulnerabilities for the released chips. Carota's differential algorithms empowers the performing MT2625 chipset to successfully enter the Japanese, European and North American markets and is certificated by major mobile operators in their respective countries.

Equipped with the Carota FOTA upgrade, MediaTek chip provides IoT devices manufacturers with safe and reliable one-click remote update, upgrade, repair, and data management services; enabling Murata 1SS module to efficiently update the software/firmware versions, to manage the security of the IoT devices and to deploy new features while bringing in visible benefits on the maintenance cost reductions. We foresee that such alliances will not only be realized in the Japanese market, but also expand soon to other international markets.

Carota has over 10 years of expertise in the OTA technology. Its patented differential updates exclusively the difference between the existing and new file. The size of the data transmission can be shrinked by up to 95%, significantly reducing the communication costs for large-scale deployments of devices. By lowering the data usage and the required memory space to update the device, it increases the customer's profits and reduces the maintenance costs.

IoT devices have a reputation to be fragmented. The same hardware specifications can get multiple software and firmware versions depending on the projects, countries, and applications. It is now possible to classify and group the devices through the Carota OTA Cloud.

Carota has launched its SaaS for OTA On Demand in 2021Q2. Customers can pre-purchase OTA credits based on their demand and usage. Through the Carota OTA Cloud services, they can enjoy the convenience of remote update and device management. OTA On Demand is already available worldwide.

About Carota

Carota is the world's leading one-stop OTA (over-the-air) upgrade and remote diagnostic full solution provider, committed to providing safe, stable, reliable, and scalable OTA upgrade solutions to OEMs and connected devices manufacturers. With over 320 million smart devices installed and upgraded worldwide, Carota has a global presence and serves customers in more than 20 countries including the Greater China, the US, Germany, Japan, Russia, India, and the Southeast Asia.

For more information, visit https://carota.ai

Related Links :

https://carota.ai