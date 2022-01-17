Carousell Media Group Launches Connect to Provide an Alternative to Walled Gardens

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 17 January 2022 - Carousell Media Group , the advertising arm of Carousell Group (Carousell, Mudah.my, ChoTot, OneKyat and Ox Street) today launched Connect. Connect is a first-of-its-kind recommerce programmatic buying platform that deploys best-in-class DSP ad-technology, and is powered by the buying, selling and search data signals generated from the Carousell Media Group's tens of millions of monthly users across Greater Southeast Asia (Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong).





The Connect platform will give advertisers a viable alternative to the closed environments like Google and Facebook, by providing them with full-funnel marketing solutions and enabling them to engage with Carousell Media Group's audiences on every ad format available across the open internet - video, display, audio and Connected TV. What really sets the Connect offering apart is the integration of first-party and third-party data sets to deliver end-to-end campaigns with actionable and verifiable results.





"We have witnessed unprecedented growth in recommerce over the last 12 months, that's being propelled by consumer demand for sustainability as well as e-commerce, and it's quickly becoming an important component of the consumer-brand relationship. However, because inspiration, discovery and purchase can happen anywhere, we launched the Connect platform to allow brands to reach our buyers and sellers both on and off our marketplaces" said JJ Eastwood, Managing Director of Carousell Media Group.





The platform was initially offered to selected advertisers, with Decathlon being a prominent one.





"We partnered with Carousell Media Group for the first time during our 2021 11.11 campaign in Singapore. Using the new advertising offering called Connect, we targeted active lifestyle shoppers and fitness enthusiasts. Through the platform's strong affinity with the young fitness-focused community, we generated a large number of website traffic which exceeded our initial expectations from the campaign. Moreover, Connect managed to help us scale this tactical campaign and reach more users in what was a competitive period." said Charles Tan, Search Engine Marketing Lead, Decathlon.





Carousell Group platforms get over 150M+ average monthly searches. As part of 2022's rollout under Connect, Carousell Media Group will be launching new ad products, such as Carousell Search Ads which will enable advertisers to fully leverage real-time keyword searches. Visit Carousell Media Group for more information.





About Carousell Media Group

The Carousell Media Group (CMG) is the media arm of the Carousell Group and offers advertising solutions for brands and agencies across all marketplaces - Carousell, Mudah.my , Cho Tot, OneKyat and Ox Street. With tens of millions of users in 8 different markets across Greater Southeast Asia, Carousell Media Group provides scale and reach to advertisers. Visit here for more information.





About Carousell Group





Carousell Group is one of the world's largest and fastest growing classifieds marketplace platforms across Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong. Started in August 2012, Carousell Group began in Singapore and now has a leading presence in eight markets under the brands Carousell, Mudah.my, Cho Tot and OneKyat, serving tens of millions of monthly active users. Carousell Group is backed by leading investors including Telenor Group, Rakuten Ventures, Naver and Sequoia Capital India. Visit here for more information.

