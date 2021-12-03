Carousell Partners With NVPC For SG Cares Giving Week For The Third Time, Expanding The Company’s Commitment To Support Communities In Need

Carousell launches charity drive and commits to a quarter of million dollars worth of ad inventory to support non-profit organisations in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 3 December 2021 - As Singapore's leading classifieds platform, Carousell today announced two initiatives to support individuals and communities in need, encouraging all to share in the spirit of giving during this festive season: #Blessings campaign and Free Ads for Charities.





As part of these initiatives, Carousell has partnered with the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC) to support SG Cares Giving Week with its annual #Blessings campaign. This year's #Blessings campaign will expand its reach to bring greater awareness to the public to support local communities in need. From now to December 31, interested donors can log on to Carousell and browse listings from over 20 charities and non-profit organisations, and give back to those who need it the most by donating essential items such as home appliances, Covid-19 test kits, clothes and food, or even make direct donations to their favourite causes via Carousell Protection. Users can also list their usable items on Carousell under its Free Items category to help other individuals in need.





"The #Blessings campaign is the missing link for charity drives in Singapore to reach out to Singaporeans with ready intent to give away items. #Blessings originally started as a user-led initiative, and has grown into one adopted by our wider Carousell community over the years. With every 1 in 3 Singaporeans using Carousell monthly, we are the perfect platform to connect charities with users who are looking to declutter their surplus purchases by giving back to those who need them the most. We are excited to partner with NVPC for SG Cares Giving Week and we encourage every donor to give generously and make a positive difference this festive season." said Ng Chee Soon, Managing Director, Carousell Singapore.

"We are pleased to partner Carousell once again in this meaningful campaign. Carousell offers a unique way for non-profit organisations like the Singapore Red Cross to garner both monetary and in-kind donations via a single platform. The publicity support given is also invaluable to our outreach efforts. We are hopeful that this partnership with Carousell would help us to enhance our online presence and reach a younger, more technologically-savvy audience; and in turn boost our fundraising efforts. We look forward to nurturing an enduring partnership with Carousell," said Mr Benjamin William, Secretary General and CEO, Singapore Red Cross.





This campaign is an expansion of Carousell's #SayYesToBlessings initiative, launched in August 2021 to help empower non-profit organisations in digitalising and amplifying their causes online. Participating charities received a complimentary CarouBiz Charities Package worth over $1,500 that includes a suite of premium promotional tools designed to help. Through this initiative, donors will also be able to make direct donations to these organisations, with 100% of the donation going directly to them.

Since the pandemic started, charities have been unable to organise traditional fundraising events and engage with potential donors. To help counter this challenge, Carousell is bringing back its Free Ads for Charities initiative, and will offer up to a quarter of million dollars in an advertising support programme to support charities impacted by Covid-19.

This $250,000 fund will focus on supporting any charities and non-profit organisations in Singapore and their efforts to replenish supply of essential items, donations for upkeep cost, call for volunteers and other initiatives caring for vulnerable communities.

"We are very proud to bring back our Free Ads for Charities initiative and expand upon our commitment to uplift local communities in need. Charity donations have been impacted as fundraising events have had to be cancelled due to restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic. With 1 in 3 Singaporeans on our platform every month, we can help amplify their causes and give these charities more visibility on the road to recovery," said JJ Eastwood, Managing Director, Carousell Media Group.

These two campaigns are the latest in Carousell's initiatives to support and empower communities during the COVID-19 situation, other initiatives include #MADEinSG to support the local art scene amid the circuit breaker period. Carousell was also recognised as a Champion of Good in 2020 by NVPC's Company of Good.

Interested non-profit organisations can also reach out to Carousell here for more information.





About Carousell Group

Carousell Group is the leading classifieds group in Greater Southeast Asia on a mission to inspire the world to start selling, and to make secondhand the first choice. Founded in August 2012 in Singapore, the group has a leading presence in eight markets under the brands Carousell, Mudah.my, Cho Tot, OneKyat and Ox Street, serving tens of millions of monthly active users. Carousell is backed by leading investors including Telenor Group, Rakuten Ventures, Naver, STIC Investments and Sequoia Capital India. Visit here for more information.





About SG Cares Giving Week 2021

SG Cares Giving Week is an anchor initiative of the national SG Cares movement held annually from 1 to 7 December, that celebrates the spirit of giving and seeks to make giving part of our way of life.





Jointly organised by the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre, the National Council of Social Service, and the SG Cares Office, SG Cares Giving Week aims to inspire individuals, businesses, non-profit organisations and the community to give their best for others by sharing their Time, Talent, Treasure and Voice in support of any cause they are passionate about in all ways, big and small.





These are the little acts, when multiplied by millions, that make a world of difference. Together, let's build a Singapore that cares! Take action and support the SG Cares Giving Week, visit www.givingweek.sg .

#CarousellGroup