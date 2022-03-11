HONG KONG, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrianna Group Holdings Company Limited ("Carrianna", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; stock code: 126.HK) announced that its data center, jointly invested by the Group, Jun Gao Holdings Company Limited and Dr. Quentin Tsang located in Kwai Chung Ever Gain Plaza, has officially commenced services. It is expected to provide data center solutions for telcos, cloud service providers, fintech/blockchain companies, and serves as a co-working space to provide value-added experience for different enterprises.



Carrianna’s data center commences service to promote innovative technology

The number of data centers in Hong Kong has grown significantly, and the Group expects a continuous demand in the future. The Group acquired the property with gross floor area 23,000 square feet (with a 5,000 sqaure feet terrace for chillers and backup generator sets), and transformed it into a data center with spacious co-working space. Located in Kwai Chung industrial area, the data center is well connected with reliable and efficient transport systems and convenient access to central business districts. The data center also provides 24/7 surveillance, as well as monitoring system of the data hall, lobby and co-working space.

Dr. Wan Tak Fai Danny, the Head of the center said, "It is an honour for Jun Gao Group to cooperate with Carrianna Group on revitalization of old properties, as well as to explore the development of combining real estate and technology which will become the foundation of diversified property development in the future."

Mr. Ma Kai Yum, Chairman of Carrianna, said, "Hong Kong is promoting innovative technology, hence there is a surge of demand for data centers and digital transformation of business in Hong Kong amid the outbreak of COVID-19. We will continue to identify suitable properties to strengthen our data center business and support the local businesses in the ever-evolving digital world."

About Carrianna Group Holdings Company Limited

Carrianna Group Holdings Company Limited is principally engaged in hotel investment, property development and investment, investments in logistic and trade centres, and restaurant and food business. The Group operates its business mainly in mainland China and Hong Kong under the brand of "Carrianna". Its projects operate in Guangdong Province, Hunan Province, Jiangsu Province and Hong Kong.