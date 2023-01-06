Carrie Schell Announces the Launch of her Book, The Grey Drinking Reset: A 30-Day Journey to Wellness

The Grey Drinking Reset, a 30-Day Journey to Wellness, is authored by Carrie Schell, who aims to change the lives of women who have a habit of alcohol consumption.

Alcohol consumption can often be viewed as a taboo topic, but it's something that millions of people deal with every day. Carrie Schell, addiction specialist and health and wellness coach, is pleased to introduce her latest best-selling book, The Grey Drinking Reset: A 30-Day Journey to Wellness. The Grey Drinking Reset book is designed to help women redefine their relationship with alcohol. Schell’s new book provides readers with the tools they need for a successful reset. This book is the perfect partner for any woman who wants to reduce their alcohol consumption or take a break from alcohol and create an increase in wellness in all aspects of her life.

“Have you ever silently worried about your drinking or wondered if you should take a break for a bit?” Carrie Schell asks, “You’re not alone. You may be like me and millions of women who are grey drinkers. We’re not alcoholics, but our relationship with alcohol has become unhealthy and ventured into a grey area.”

The casual consumption of alcohol has been on the rise recently, especially among women. The COVID-19 pandemic saw a dramatic increase in daily alcohol consumption. Reports state a 41% increase in heavy drinking in women since the pandemic began, with five or more drinks in one sitting. Women are regularly drinking as simple as 2 to 3 glasses of wine in the evening, and surprisingly, many people have started to consider this to be normal.

Regular alcohol consumption has permeated many aspects of our daily lives, and while viewed as normal social behavior, it has reached an unhealthy point called “grey drinking.” The term “grey drinking” is a relatively new concept. Grey drinking is not alcoholism; however, it has an accumulative negative impact on health, mind, body, and spirit. Carrie Schell is on a mission to bring awareness and educate women on what grey drinking is and its negative impact on well-being. Whether individuals are concerned about their own drinking or that of someone close to them, The Grey Drinking Reset book can help get individuals on the path to better health and vitality. The book is available to order at https://amzn.to/3hewEiS.

“It takes a lot of courage to go inward and to really assess your relationship with alcohol.” said Schell, best-selling author and coach, “My desire is to help you have the courage to continue your journey deep within. Listening to your inner voice that is prompting you to change is the first step.” Schell hosts Refresher wellness retreats for women, helping them to connect and begin their wellness journey in Costa Rica. She also invites people to join her Facebook group to connect with other women and stay updated on her latest programs.

Yoga Recovery – About Mind, Body, and Spiritual Wellness:

Yoga Recovery is an innovative program developed for individuals struggling with grey drinking or addiction. This evidence-based program is effective in its approach utilizing yoga, meditation, and physical activity to support and maintain a substance-free life.



Refresher and Wellness Retreat to Unwind and Refresh:



Nature, physical activity, yoga, meditation, healthy eating, and connecting without the distractions of daily life are the cornerstones of the Refresher Retreats. Located in beautiful Costa Rica, women can enjoy daily yoga, guided meditations, hikes, surfing, and other incredible adventures. Most importantly, guests will have the opportunity to reconnect with themselves and others. Women will leave the week refreshed and empowered.



About Carrie Schell, Wellness Inc.



Wellness Inc. was started to help individuals through their most challenging, intimate, and life-changing journeys. Wellness Inc. strives to educate and motivate women to adopt a mind, body, and spirit approach to wellness. It is through this innovative approach to wellness that individuals are able to create and maintain wellness, optimizing happiness and health.



About the Author Carrie Schell:

Carrie Schell has been immersed in health and wellness since beginning her career as a licensed midwife thirty years ago. Her career has evolved over the years with her doctorate studies and work as a health consultant, physical activity practitioner, and yogi. Schell’s involvement in addiction recovery spans decades. Her passion for recovery, physical activity, nature, and yoga merged with her role as Director of Health and Wellness at a residential addiction recovery facility. She developed an innovative and highly successful recovery program rooted in yoga, physical activity, and meditation. Schell has been invited to speak at addiction conferences around the world, sharing the evidence and research supporting her approach to recovery.



Schell is excited to launch her new book, The Grey Drinkers Reset: a 4-week journey to wellness, a follow-up to her first book, Yoga Recovery…A Mind, Body, Spirit Journey to Wellness, and its accompanying yoga DVD and guided meditation CD. Schell has led workshops at yoga conferences and festivals throughout North America.



Schell believes in a mind, body, and spirit approach to wellness and recovery, as evidenced in both her personal and professional life, seeking to reconnect others to the Divine source of love in the Universe.

