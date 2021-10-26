Carrier HVAC Solutions Enhance Comfort of Macau Grand Lisboa Palace Resort

MACAU, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau, a new casino resort built by SJM Holdings Limited, recently celebrated its grand opening with a comfortable indoor environment supported by Carrier HVAC equipment. Carrier Hong Kong team provided seven AquaEdge® 19XR high-efficiency centrifugal chillers, four AquaForce® 30XW heat pumps and more than 3,000 low-noise fan coil units to support Macau's newest leisure and entertainment landmark. Carrier Hong Kong team is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.



Carrier China’s HVAC Solutions Enhance Comfort of Macau Grand Lisboa Palace Resort

The Grand Lisboa Palace combines world-class accommodations, dining, shopping, leisure and entertainment with a unique design blending Chinese and Western cultures. The resort features 1,900 rooms in three hotel towers – Grand Lisboa Palace Hotel, the world's only Karl Lagerfeld branded hotel, and Asia's first Palazzo Versace hotel featuring the creative direction of Donatella Versace – and casino gaming. The initial-phased opening includes the casino space, 300 guest rooms and restaurants. Space for events, the Bazar, a 75,000 square meter shopping mall, and other diverse vacation facilities will be available in the near future.

"We are truly honored to be able to contribute to Macau's new tourist and leisure landmark with high-efficiency HVAC solutions," said Eric Chu, Carrier Managing Director, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and Guam. "Carrier is committed to delivering a more efficient, reliable and comfortable indoor environment experience to the Greater Bay Area."

Providing efficient solutions like those installed at the Grand Lisboa Palace contributes to Carrier's 2030 environmental, social and governance (ESG) goal of reducing its customers' carbon footprint by more than one gigaton.

