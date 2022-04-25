Carsten Lienemann joins DEKRA as New Head in Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr Carsten Lienemann (51) has been appointed Head of Korea on April 1, 2022. He is responsible for all Korean entities of DEKRA Group. Mr Lienemann is an Economist with studies in Germany and Spain. After working at Fraunhofer-Institute for Software and Systems Engineering (ISST) in IT research, workflow management and wearable computing, he moved to Korea in 2005. Afterwards, he joined Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KGCCI), last working as Deputy Secretary General. KGCCI is the second biggest foreign chamber in Korea, serving around 500 members in all Korean business-related matters. In 2012, Mr Lienemann joined a multinational German Test, Inspection and Certification company as Korean CEO. Having over 20 years of experience in senior management positions and TIC industry, and being business fluent in Korean language, Mr Lienemann is looking forward to serving DEKRA Korea in its further expansion drive.

DEKRA is involved in product safety testing in Korea at its locations in Seoul, Yongin and Incheon, especially in the area of Automotive EMC, RF and explosion safety testing. As the first laboratory in the world authorized for both device testing and security assessment programs for Alexa Voice Service (AVS), DEKRA is the only service provider in AVS in Korea.

In 2020, DEKRA Korea announced an important strategic step and further expanded its testing and certification services, by acquiring Movon test laboratories, to strengthen its position as global provider in the growth market of automotive electromagnetic compatibility and radio frequency testing.

"We expect strong growth in the coming years in Korea with a comprehensive further investment and expanded laboratory accreditations." stated Mr Carsten Lienemann, "with the strong world-wide networks, competencies and the state of art facilities, we are able to provide testing and certification services not only for industrial products, consumer electronics and IoT devices, but also for automotive electronics, as your global partner for a safe, secure and sustainable world."

