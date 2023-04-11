CartFox launches SMS marketing solution for eCommerce store owners

CartFox helps businesses boost their sales through SMS marketing at ease with the latest technologies like ChatGPT.

—

CartFox, an SMS marketing platform, is excited to introduce the top SMS marketing solution for eCommerce businesses. The CartFox team has created a variety of predefined text messages that are localized into 15 languages to offer text messaging to customers to remind them of their abandoned carts or to attract customers after they have already completed a purchase.

The average response time for a text message is 90 seconds. This statistic demonstrates that SMS is one of the most effective methods for recovering lost revenue from abandoned carts, customer support inquiries, advertising new product releases, and seasonal sales. Think of 98% open rates when considering SMS's engagement levels. CartFox SMS marketing platform can help with customer service in a fast and effective strategy.

CartFox constantly upgrades the SMS marketing platform with the newest developments in digital technology out of a desire to see businesses flourish. The intelligent chatbot ChatGPT from OpenAI, which suggests some fun SMS marketing, is making waves online. In the buzz, CartFox has added ChatGPT integration into the platform to help eCommerce store owners write customer SMSes.

In CartFox, abandoned cart text messages and time of text messages are fully customizable and country-specific. An intuitive dashboard is one of the best features that CartFox offers clients the overview of their stats for traffic, goal completions, and other metrics all in one place. In addition, the platform also offers the lowest prices per SMS for European countries, USA and Africa.

Additionally, whether a customer is a massive company with hundreds of abandoned carts per day or a smaller company prioritizing quality over quantity, CartFox helps companies dramatically increase their revenue. The platform demonstrates its service and strategy, providing the most value to consumers with an average ROI of 9800%. The benefit of CartFox is that it is designed to work well for large retailers who prioritize quantity and small retailers who stake their reputation on quality. A fantastic illustration of a small business that prioritizes the consumer's needs is TejaJeglichDesign.com. TejaJeglichDesign.com recovered 25.8% of all abandoned carts with CartFox in just under a month, yielding an ROI of 47.581%.

For more information, please visit: https://cartfox.io/en/

About CartFox

CartFox has been established for a year and offers a SaaS dashboard translated into several European languages. CartFox takes a data-driven approach to everything they do, using analytics and performance metrics to guide strategies and ensure they deliver the best possible client results.

About Us: We have been established for a year now and offer our SaaS dashboard translated into several european languages.

Contact Info:

Name: CartFox

Email: Send Email

Organization: DFVU d.o.o.

Address: Liparjeva ulica 6A, 1234 Mengeš, Slovenia, Europe

Website: https://cartfox.io/en/



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Qb1OmmycRg

Release ID: 89094121

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.