Casa Minerals Starts Its Drill Program at the Congress Gold Mine for the First Time After 30 Years

Casa Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CASA) (OTC Pink: CASXF) (FSE: OCM) (the "Company or "Casa") is pleased to announce the commencement of diamond drilling at its Congress gold deposit located in Martinez Mining District of Yavapai County, Arizona. As detailed in the Company's news release of May 4, 2022, a 10,000-foot contract has been awarded to Godbe LLC. Vancouver, Canada - Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2022

The purpose of the current program, which is Casa's initial drilling of the historic Congress gold mine, is to obtain further information concerning gold-bearing structures that were identified but never developed. Additionally, the drilling program has been designed to investigate nearby underexplored areas that were identified to have geologically similar characteristics and maybe the extensions of the Congress and Niagara veins. Incomplete records indicate potential mineral zones but there are no NI 43-101 compliant resources.









